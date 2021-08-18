Texans Culture 'Selfish'? - But It's 'Not Like Last Year'

Houston Texans second-year defensive lineman Ross Blacklock has looked promising this preseason, and perhaps this improvement in his form is as much to do with the environment around him having improved?

"I can say the vibe and the energy is better, the culture here is a lot better, it's not like it was last year," Blacklock said on Tuesday. "There's a lot of competition, there's a lot of good guys around here, great team."

READ MORE: Texans Injury Update: Who Missed Practice?

The former TCU standout added, "Each and every day is just about the team. I think guys are gravitating to it, we've got the right guys in the locker room to make sure everybody's just one band.''

This raises the question: What was so wrong with the culture previously?

READ MORE: No ‘Tebow Time’ for Texans as Jags Make Cut

"Guys are just trusting each other, guys are respecting each other, more understanding of each other, and you'll see it when you play, we all play together as one team, no guy's selfish on this team," Blacklock said.

Rather than playing a finger-pointing game, it seems wise to observe that it is said the first step to recovery is admitting that you have a problem.

The Houston Texans have had their problems. Maybe Blacklock has revealed their problems of the past. Maybe knowing that, they can continue on the right path moving forward.

CONTINUE READING: New Normal: Texans ‘Have A Thing’ for Deshaun, Coach Says