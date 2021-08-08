Texans 'Want to Keep' QB Deshaun Watson? Sources Reveal Trade Truths

The concept of Watson and the Texans being happy together? An NFL source tells TexansDaily.com that the idea is "way over-simplistic.''

How about if the Houston Texans just wait out Deshaun Watson and eventually persuade him to play football again in Houston?

That concept is suggested in a recent report from the respected Jay Glazer of FOX Sports - but an NFL source tells TexansDaily.com that the concept is "way over-simplistic.''

In fairness to Glazer, after on Thursday saying on FOX Sports: NFL of the two parties, “They’re in a standstill because the Texans still think that Deshaun Watson’s going to want to play for them this year,” he did add, “I don’t know where they’re getting that from.''

Nor do we.

While there are certainly people in the organization who pipe-dream about the idea of simply retaining Watson - which would indeed be the cleanest outcome following his still-standing trade request from January and his still-standing issue with the two dozen women who've filed lawsuits against the young star quarterback alleging sexual misconduct - the reality is anything but simple.

Watson is still employed by the Texans, at camp (to avoid daily NFL fines of $50,000) but mostly now hibernating inside the building during workouts, a source tells us. He is participating in meetings while also nursing a couple of minor injuries that would likely clear right up if the over-blown rumor of a "heating-up'' trade to Philadelphia actually occurred.

But is there real progress toward a trade? Sources continue to tell us "no.''

And how could there be real progress toward ending the team's divorce proceedings with the player?

First, understand that there are powerful people inside the organization that are not, contrary to what is suggested by Fox, committed to keeping Watson in Houston. As much as Watson feels betrayed by ownership for not keeping its pledge to involve him in the offseason management hirings, some of the people who run this franchise feel betrayed in kind. The four-year, $156 million contract extension was given him in the fall. The communication gaffe occurred, but owner Cal McNair apologized for it, in public, and, via multiple attempts, in private directly to Watson.

The player has never accepted the apology and has never - in the minds of some - made even the slightest overture toward McNair in return.

Until the investigation surrounding Deshaun Watson concludes, a trade might be difficult.

But until Deshaun Watson takes even a bit of the blame for how all parties arrived at this difficult spot? A real reunion between the QB and his team might be infinitely more difficult than that.