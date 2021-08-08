Texans Scrimmage Notebook: Winners, Losers & Why Culley Turned 'Fiery'

"I didn't get out of it what I wanted," Culley said. "I wanted us to be mistake-free from the standpoint of pre-snap penalties and that didn't happen.''

HOUSTON - Houston Texans coach David Culley displayed his fiery side Saturday night during a scrimmage at training camp.

Culley was angered and frustrated by a trend of pre-snap penalties one week before the Texans' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

"I didn't get out of it what I wanted," Culley said. "I wanted us to be mistake-free from the standpoint of pre-snap penalties and that didn't happen.We had fewer than we've been having, but one is too many. Our goal is to not be that kind of football team and tonight it killed us on three drives.

"We can't play football like that. We won't play football like that. That's bad football and we're not going to play bad football. It would get under anybody's skin when you play football like that. That's not good football and we can't have that on offense or defense."

When veteran wide receiver Chris Conley jumped offsides during a Saturday night scrimmage, Culley loudly told him that was unacceptable.

It reminded Conley of when he was playing for Culley as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The thing you know about coach Culley is he's not shy about telling you how he feels," Conley said. "I had a pre-snap penalty in the scrimmage and he let me have it. That's no different than the coach Culley I had as a rookie.

"I dropped two balls against Minnesota and he benched me in the middle of the game. He's going to demand what he needs. Ultimately, he's going to give you the tools you need to help the team succeed."

Culley has been harping on the Texans about concentrating and avoiding those kind of mistakes. During a scrimmage with officials on the field, those mental miscues became more evident and glaring.

"A lot of the penalties that happened today happened in practice, but there's no official so they didn't believe me," Culley said. "I feel like me being a referee they look at me like I'm crazy, but having those guys out here today, all they did was validate what I've been telling them in practice. That's why it's always good to have them here. They did a nice job tonight. Everything they called. We did. We got to correct that.

"That's a focus and concentration thing. Basically, when guys get tired that's when it usually happens. We started the two-minute drill the other day and the first play from scrimmage (left tackle Laremy Tunsil) jumps offsides, illegal procedure. We can't have that. That's just focus and concentration. Usually it happens when they get tired and they're not focusing on what they need to focus on. We've got to get that corrected and we will get it corrected."

Although quarterback Tyrod Taylor was able to rally the offense and connected with wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end Pharaoh Brown for touchdowns, it was a step backwards overall for the offense.

"That's his job to overcome those when bad things happen, it's the next-play mentality," Culley said. "Those things are drive-killers. That's a tough position for any offense to be in. You're down in the red zone and on the goal line and the penalty backs you up. Those things are unacceptable and we're going to get that corrected."

A former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and receivers coach, Culley set a tone that he's not going to stand idly by as mistakes are committed. That didn't come as a surprise to Conley or other players.

"Coach Culley is back there, he has a whistle and he's watching," Conley said. "Every single time there's a mistake he's going to make a decision on whether that person stays in or that person stays out. Those are the things we're focusing on and eliminating and we're trending in the right direction. Everybody here wants to win. That message hits home with guys. Guys are buying in and they're doing the work."

Brandin Cooks hits paydirt

Brandin Cooks showed off his 4.33 speed on a screen pass.

He scored on a 65-yard touchdown Saturday night during a scrimmage.

Although the speedy Texans wide receiver's exciting score was ultimately nullified by a penalty, Cooks also found the end zone on a sharp lob from quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a touchdown that counted.

Cooks caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns on 119 targets last season while playing with Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remains on the team after requesting a trade and is also dealing with legal issues and a calf-ankle injury.

Now, Cooks is building his chemistry with Taylor.

"Brandin has been a quality guy in this league and the guy can really run," Texans coach David Culley said. "He knows how to play. He's been a very good mentor for our young guys too and we're expecting him to continue to do the things he's doing and the things we need to be the kind of offense we need to be in the passing game."

Pharaoh Brown stands out

Tight end Pharaoh Brown caught a touchdown pass over the middle.

Since being activated from the non-football injury list, Brown has made a big impression on the new coaching staff.

The 6-foot-6, 258-pounder provides an imposing presence as a receiver and is a strong blocker.

"That's what he does," Texans coach David Culley said. "He's a good player from both ends, running game and passing game. It's good to have him back. He's not all the way back because of COVID, but he's doing a nice job for us and doing what we expected him to do."

Jacob Martin sacks quarterback twice

Defensive end Jacob Martin, a converted outside linebacker who had three sacks last season, had a pair of sacks as he beat offensive tackle Charlie Heck with a speed rush.

Martin has put on weight to play with his hand down in a three-point stance, but he has maintained a fast burst.

"Oh yeah, it's still there," Culley said. "Working hard, playing hard, doing the things he needs to do to be successful in this defense and he's doing a nice job of that. Great effort."

Maliek Collins impresses coaches

Texans coach David Culley singled out starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins for praise.

In the Texans' 4-3 defense, the former Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders starter is a pivotal piece as their three-technique defensive tackle.

"Let me tell you something, every time I see Maliek Collins my energy goes up, the way he plays the game," Culley said. "He plays the game the way every football player should play football. I'm talking about there's no quit in him. He's a heck of a guy. He's always going full speed. The one thing that I love about him that I think will carry over to everybody on the defense is he finishes every play."

Andre Roberts gives Texans a Pro Bowl returner

Andre Roberts has not only survived in one of the most dangerous jobs in the NFL. He has absolutely thrived.

A Pro Bowl selection each of the past three seasons, the Texans' new return specialist has remained remarkable durable and productive as he heads into this 12th NFL season.

Roberts plays his cards close to the vest, not revealing any secrets on how he manages to dodge tacklers and avoid hard hits and injuries to give his team optimum field position.

“Absolutely, but I can't give that away," Roberts said of his strategy. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you everything, but I do for sure. You can't give all your secrets away. A lot of treatment, a little bit of luck. This NFL league, you're going to have an injury here and there, but a little bit of luck, try to stay away from concussions, try to stay away from those big hits, and I try to do my best with that every year.”

Signed by Texans general manager Nick Caserio to a two-year contract with a maximum value of $6.7 million that included a $1 million signing bonus, $2.5 million guaranteed and an annual $100,000 Pro Bowl incentive, Roberts, 33, is getting better with time.

The former Arizona Cardinals third-round draft pick from The Citadel has averaged 9.0 yards per punt return for his career with three touchdowns and 25.8 yards per kickoff return with two scores.

“Well, he's been so productive during his career, and we brought him here for that reason," Texans coach David Culley said. "Basically, we expect him to be an offensive weapon for us, kickoff returns, whatever we have him doing from a punt return deal, and that same production that he's got has been a Pro Bowl player through his career, we're expecting the same thing from him here.”

Roberts chose the Texans as a free agent because of their financial commitment to him and the fact that Caserio emphasized special-teams in his roster-building approach.

“It's just a new opportunity, and that's how I take it," Roberts said. "Even when I'm with the same team, I take it as a new opportunity every single year to get better. Coming here, for me, is just a new opportunity, and like I said, they brought a lot of good special teams guys in here, so I know they're going to focus on that and we're going to try to be great this year.”

"That's what I'm trying to bring. Help out the field position battle. Get our offense in a good position so they don't have to drive the length of the field. A lot of that too is going to depend on our core special teams players. You've got a lot of guys in here that Caserio brought in, and we should be pretty decent.”

He averaged 30 yards per kickoff return and 9.9 yards per punt return last season for the Buffalo Bills. Roberts has caught 261 career passes for 3,044 yards and 15 touchdowns in 163 games with the Cardinals, Washington, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Jets and Bills.

“A lot of pride," Roberts said. "As a player, you want to make the all-pro team, and the Pro Bowl is a bonus, but I take a lot of pride in being the best in the league, and I try to be the top of the league every single year that I'm playing.”

Roberts is arguably the Texans' most accomplished free agent acquisition this offseason.

The veteran return specialist has been named to three consecutive Pro Bowls, including one All-Pro selection in 2018 with the New York Jets.

"Any player that's in the return game, you want to be able to attack aggressively," Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross said. "I think just watching the course of his career, especially in the kickoff and punt return game that he's had and even as a ball carrier on offense, he runs aggressively, attacks downhill, finishes runs as a returner and you just love to see that. Playing against him multiple times in our past, he's been a spot that, 'Hey this is an emphasis we've got to cover this guy.'"

READ MORE: Trade Truths On Deshaun Watson