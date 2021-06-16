Could Laremy Lead Texans To Being Surprisingly Good In One Area?

Houston Texans followers are likely exhausted by the offseason rankings of the team's players, position groups and the team itself. The exhaustion, though, doesn't necessarily come from the access to the information, but rather, from the fact that in the end, Houston does not seem to fare very well in this rankings.

But now we introduce you to a bright spot - relatively speaking.

PFF says this year's offensive line "should be a decent group after the unit finished 23rd in our final 2020 rankings. ... and now puts the Houston O-line at No. 20 in the NFL.

OK. OK. We said "relative bright spot.''

But it's true. New GM Nick Caserio has thrown a lot of darts at this roster, but in the O-line, there may be a few bullseyes already. PFF writes in part ...

"Left tackle Laremy Tunsil dropped off a bit last year, ranking 28th with a 75.4 overall grade. He’s developed into one of the best pass-protecting tackles in the league, as his 85.8 pass-blocking grade ranked fourth. ... Marcus Cannon comes over from the Patriots to likely man the right tackle spot (and has) graded at 70.0 or better in his past four seasons ... That will likely push 2019 first-rounder Tytus Howard inside to guard after he earned grades of 59.4 and 62.1 in his two years at right tackle. ... At left guard, Max Scharping is the incumbent, but he’s also posted subpar grades in his two NFL seasons. ... Justin Britt has come out of retirement to play center. We last saw Britt in 2019, when his 62.0 overall grade ranked 25th among centers.''

So PFF isn't made up of fans of Scharping or Britt. But generally? "The Texans should field a mid-tier starting offensive line,'' PFF writes, and considering the rankings of so many other facets of the Texans, Houston fans will probably take this.