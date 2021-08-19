Texans Trading Deshaun Watson? On One ‘Condition’

Deshaun Watson trade talk has occurred … But the Texans want it a certain way.

HOUSTON - Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans was in two places at once on Thursday. The QB was on the practice field … and is also on the NFL trade block.

And now a new wrinkle there: A trade is not a front-burner issue. But the idea of a trade involving “conditional picks” is.

League sources tell TexansDaily.com that assorted NFL teams have touched base with Houston on the idea of offering conditional picks for Watson - picks that become first-round selections or lower-round selections depending on how/if the quarterback performs with his new team.

We are told via league sources that Houston does not seem interested in the concept.

Watson issued a trade request this off-season. The Texans would likely comply - and the trade cost would be high - if not for Watson’s legal issues.

Texsns coach David Culley said that Watson is complying with what the team asks of him at practice. Watson reported to training camp to avoid accruing daily $50,000 fines.

“Deshaun is here," Culley said. "Again, every day he's here, he comes in, he works. He does what we ask him to do, and he's here every day and he's doing fine. No, he's not injured. We come up each day and we have a thing for him, and basically we got done what we needed to get done yesterday in practice. He's doing fine right now. We expect him to be back out here pretty soon.”

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct and is being investigated by the Houston Police Department for 10 complaints. He has not been charged with a crime.

“I remain convinced that Deshaun Watson did nothing illegal or improper and I’m confident all investigations will show that," Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said during a Wednesday press conference.

The NFL has not placed Watson on the commissioner-exempt list and he remains on the Texans' active roster. Watson could eventually end up on another roster. But if Houston stands its ground, it won’t happen via “conditions.”

