Texans Next Challenge: Player of the Week Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. ... just in time for Week 2 and the Houston Texans' challenge in trying to figure out how to prevent him from winning it again.

Considering the fact Jackson received this award five times in the 2019 season, he is no stranger to having awards on his mantle ... and yes, the Texans are acutely aware.

Jackson, the elusive and electric former University of Louisville quarterback who has an NFL MVP trophy to his credit, was also nominated for the FedEx Air award for his Week 1 performance in a win against the Browns. Other nominees for that fan-ballot honor include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Said J.J. Watt: "He's a very good player, he can do it all. He can do a lot of great things with his feet. He has the ability from the pocket as well.''

Jackson ran seven times for 45 yards while the Ravens handed the Browns a lopsided 38-6 decision. He also was 20-of-25 for 275 yards passing along with three touchdowns. It would be quite an understatement to say that Lamar Jackson - the centerpiece of a Ravens team that believes it might be the best team in the AFC - has started off the season on the right foot.

Jackson believes that he'll face a similar threat at QB when Houston has the ball, saying of Deshaun Watson, 'That's a great quarterback we're going against, how dynamic he is.''

Jackson and his team will arrive in Houston this weekend with the hope of chasing another victory against the Texans. ... and the Texans will enter Week 2 hoping they can successfully chase the elusive Jackson.