Texans Coach Kelly Scouting Report on Trade Pick-Up Anthony Miller

Few positions have seen as much turnover this year for the Houston Texans as the wide receiver corps. As it stands, only three receivers remain from last year's roster, and the newest addition to the mix is slot receiver, Anthony Miller.

READ MORE: Without Watson or Watt, Who Will Lead 2021 Houston Texans?

Acquired via trade with the Chicago Bears last week, Miller's arrival prompted the much-publicized departure of Randall Cobb. (Courtesy of self-appointed Packers GM Aaron Rodgers.) These moves leave the starting job wide open.

And so far, Miller appears to have made a strong impression on the coaching staff.

"He's a guy who's incredibly competitive," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said on Wednesday. "You can see it, some of the different catches he makes. He's got really good play strength. He's got good change of direction. He's got good size for the position we ask him to play."

Miller's agility and top-end speed could prove a strong asset for this Texans offense in 2021. But of course, there is some catching up to do in comparison to some of the other guys on the roster. Thankfully, Miller was ready to get to work from the word 'go.'

READ MORE: Texans Training Camp Notebook: Watson a 'Great Asset'; Smith's Defense Provides Hope

"When the trade happened, I was on the phone with him," Kelly said. "We were e-mailing formations and trying to get him caught up to speed right away. There's never a wasted minute. He's doing a good job, putting in the work to make sure he is getting himself back to where we need him to get to, to trust him to go out there and make plays."

A fresh start in Houston could be exactly what Miller needed, after a drop in production last year. Miller recorded 485 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2020, compared with 656 yards and two touchdowns the year prior.

However, he faces stiff competition in Keke Coutee who, like Miller, is on the tail end of a rookie deal and likely looking to cement a new contract.

CONTINUE READING: NFL Defensive Line Rankings: Are Texans The Worst?!