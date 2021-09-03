Reasons For Optimism Despite Texans' Low Power Ranking?

Is David Culley is in the least enviable position you can imagine for a first-year head coach?

NFL games that matter are about to be played. Time for fantasy football team owners to scour the internet for advice and season predictions to pop up everywhere. While the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate the top of most season projections, there are bound to be some surprises this season.

Maybe, even, the Houston Texans?

What are the projections for the Texans for the 2021-22 season? The latest power rankings from NFL.com list the Texans as No. 32.

Yep, dead last.

"David Culley is in the least enviable position you can imagine for a first-year head coach," says the article.

The ranking is, of course, linked to the situation with Deshaun Watson. The star quarterback has requested a trade, is dealing with legal problems that include 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints, though he hasn't been charged with a crime. Houston has the best odds to have the worst record in the NFL (+200 on FanDuel.)

However, there is reason for optimism for Houston.

Offensively, the Texans look to shift from a previously dynamic passing game headlined by Watson, to a more controlled passing game led by new quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The rushing attack will be a committee approach of running backs Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and third-down back David Johnson.

Defensively, the Texans begin the post-J.J. Watt era. One of the brightest takeaways from the preseason is the impact new Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith has made on his unit. Smith is all about the takeaways and it shows. Last year in a 16-game season, the Texans recorded nine total takeaways. In three preseason games, they recorded 10.

Rounding out the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans are the division favorite with a No. 11 ranking with much thanks to star running back Derrick Henry. The Indianapolis Colts rank No. 16 with questions surrounding Carson Wentz. The Jacksonville Jaguars sit just above the Texans at No. 29.

