State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are set to entering the 2020 NFL Draft in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With coaching staffs and front offices required to practice social distancing, video conference and phone calls to communicate plans of action. 

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

 Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the 2020 NFL Draft here in our weekly Open Thread.

Texans 2020 Draft Picks

  • 2nd (40 overall) from Arizona
  • 3rd (90 overall)
  • 4th (111 overall) from Miami
  • 5th (171 overall)
  • 7th (240 overall)
  • 7th (248 overall)
  • 7th (250 overall)

Texans Draft News and Notes

Bill O'Brien on the Texans Team Needs 

Bill O'Brien on the Texans Draft Preparation

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State of the Texans: 2020 Houston Texans Draft Guide

A complete rundown of news and notes for the Houston Texans entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

TCUs Ross Blacklock would welcome an opportunity to play for the hometown Texans

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock worked out for the Houston Texans before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the pre-draft process in the NFL. Blacklock is all for playing for his hometown team if given the opportunity.

Patrick D. Starr

Six Houston Texans' Predictions for the 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft approaching, we give our six predictions for the Houston Texans when everything comes to an end.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans prepared for the virtual experience of the 2020 NFL Draft

With the changes in the preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans are prepared for the virtual experience.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast Episode 5.5: Texans gearing up for the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

State of the Texans discusses on their latest podcast the Houston Texans news of the week and the vision heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins received the outcome he wanted by asking for a "little raise"

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a feature with SI.com made it known that he landed the outcome he wanted when he asked for a contract adjustment from the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Texans Draft-Eligible Prospect Meeting List for the 2020 NFL Draft

A complied list of the known prospect the Houston Texans have met with leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins feels Texans Deshaun Watson will overcome his exit with the weapons around him in 2020

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins knows Deshaun Watson will be just fine without him with the Houston Texans and more importantly knowing there is talent at the position with Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, and Brandin Cooks.

Patrick D. Starr

Current Texans' players that have the most to lose with the 2020 NFL Draft approaching

With the 2020 NFL Draft closing in, the Houston Texans will add new faces to their roster. Which current Texans' players could that affect the most? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five defensive linemen for the Texans

Five defensive lineman that match the Houston Texans entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr