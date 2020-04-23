Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans are set to entering the 2020 NFL Draft in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With coaching staffs and front offices required to practice social distancing, video conference and phone calls to communicate plans of action.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

• Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the 2020 NFL Draft here in our weekly Open Thread.

Texans 2020 Draft Picks

2nd (40 overall) from Arizona

3rd (90 overall)

4th (111 overall) from Miami

5th (171 overall)

7th (240 overall)

7th (248 overall)

7th (250 overall)

