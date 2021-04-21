Texans NFL Draft QB Pick: Mond Vs. Mills?

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Houston Texans enter with a multitude of requirements. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah discussed a few potential options on Wednesday.

With the 2021 NFL Draft just eight days away there have been suggestions that the Houston Texans could look to their first pick at 67 as an opportunity to bring in a quarterback who could develop into a starter depending on the outcome of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation.

That being said, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah can see the Texans going in for a multitude of positions.

"Kellen Mond, Davis Mills would be the two (quarterbacks) that I would consider with that pick," said Jeremiah on a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday of which TexansDaily.com was a part.

Mond of Texas A&M is no Watson. But he does have some dual-threat ability. Meanwhile, Stanford's Mills is a more prototypical tall pocket passer with a good arm and strong ball placement.

That being said, Jeremiah did not seem convinced that this position should be Houston's only priority.

"I think you can look at some of their other needs of which there are plenty across the board for them on their roster," said Jeremiah. "I can see them looking at the wide receiver position, (and) you look at the entire defense really needing some help."

And when it came to a specific example, as most have predicted, Jeremiah also has the Texans looking for a cornerback.

"Zech McPhearson from Texas Tech is somebody that's probably going to end up being a nickel but has played outside," said Jeremiah. "He's a really good football player who's got a lot of ball production, instincts, and just a real physical kid. To me he kind of fits that profile of what the (New England) Patriots used to love when (Texans GM) Nick (Caserio) was there and would fit them as well."

Named an All-Big 12 first-teamer in 2020, McPhearson was voted a team captain for the Red Raiders in his final season in Lubbock. A 5'11" 190-pound cornerback, McPhearson 104 total tackles, four interceptions, and 15 defended passes in his 22 games at Texas Tech.

Going cornerback at 67 would come as no surprise given the team's struggle to find long-term answers at the position in the last few years. With that being said and as Jeremiah eluded to, the Texans have so many holes on their roster that they really could go any which way either on defense or even offensively at receiver or quarterback.

Thankfully, we have only eight more days until we will find out.

