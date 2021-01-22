Texans NFL Draft Tracker: Mocking Defense - And A Star RB

The Houston Texans have plenty of needs to fill and few picks to fill them within 2021, and it's time to take a look at who TexansDaily.com suggests the franchise should select. ... and what the rest of the NFL world thinks, too

HOUSTON - Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft promises to be a draft like no other … besides last year’s. The Houston Texans enter with numerous pressing needs and only eight picks to fill them with, so general manager Nick Caserio will need to bring his A-game.

We'll keep you plugged in with boots-on-the-ground coverage of the Texans, who of course do not have picks in the first and second rounds ... but still can, and must, get this right ...

FRIDAY JAN. 22: DEFENSIVE NEED With defense in mind, Anthony Wood and Cody Stoots of TexansDaily.com have put together their first of many upcoming mock drafts.

Anthony Wood

67 - Paulson Adebo - Cornerback, Stanford

Our first Texas native, Adebo opted out of the 2020 season, but his stats from 2018 and 2019 speak for themselves. Over the course of 22 appearances, Adebo notched eight interceptions and 38 defended passes and was named All-Pac-12 both seasons. At 6-1 and 190 pounds, he’s a lengthy ballhawk with good speed and strength in man coverage. And given Houston only really has Bradley Roby to rely on at cornerback, Adebo fills an instant need.

107 - Trey Sermon - Running Back, Ohio State

Duke and David Johnson aren’t the long-term answers at running back for the Texans, Sermon could be. A consistently productive rusher during his three years at Oklahoma and one as a Buckeye, the 6-1 215 pound back is surprisingly evasive for his size. He finished his senior season with 877 rushing yards in eight games, 331 of which came in one outing against Northwestern. With impressive lateral quickness and an ability to find space, he should be able to make the best of an inconsistent Texans offensive line.

120 - Joe Tryon - Outside Linebacker, Washington

Another player who opted out of this past season, Tryon would fill an immediate position of need. At 6-5 and 262 pounds, he’s a rangy rusher with good speed and strength. Between 2018 and 2019, the Washington native recorded nine sacks and 61 combined tackles, also being named second-team All-Pac-12 in ’19. A one-two punch of Tryon and defensive end Charles Omenihu on the right of Houston’s front seven could go a long way to solving their lackluster pass-rushing issues.

146 - David Moore - Guard, Grambling State

The Texans' offensive line has come a long way in the last two years, but the uncertainty around their guards remains an issue. Moore has the size and build of a prototypical NFL guard. At 6-3 and 320 pounds, Moore is another target who has spent 2020 out of football. The Grambling state product stands his ground well and can be dominant in one-on-one power battles. Moore is a bully on the line with good upper body strength and strong hands, as such he has plenty of potential and would be a smart acquisition.

184 - Divine Deablo - Safety, Virginia Tech

A strong tackler whose effective in the blitz, Deablo was a consistent producer throughout his five seasons at Virginia Tech. A team captain in 2020, the 6-3 226 pound senior recorded 206 total tackles in 51 appearances. His hard-nosed approach to tackling would be warmly welcomed in a Texans secondary that has been abused by opponents the last two seasons, and that still desperately needs depth at safety behind Justin Reid and Lonnie Johnson.

199 - Austin Watkins - Wide Receiver, UAB

Fresh off of a 1,642-yard season, Watkins looked like a man playing a children’s game at times over at UAB. At 6-3 210 pounds, he’s a big target with good footwork and straight-line speed to match. He’s a sleeper pick who could give the Texans depth on the outside, someone they could’ve leaned on heavily after Will Fuller was suspended in 2020.

208 - Carlo Kemp - Defensive Lineman, Michigan

A 6-3 286 pound defensive lineman who could fit well alongside Ross Blacklock, Kemp is similar to both Blacklock and Omenihu in his versatility and size. As such, this Michigan team captain would work well as a rotational option on the Texans’ line. An academic All-Big 10 honoree his final three years, Kemp would be a smart late pick.

227 - Ambry Thomas - Cornerback, Michigan

Who doesn’t like versatility? A cornerback with experience as a returner, the 6-0 182-pound Wolverine opted out of the 2020 season after three years and 39 appearances for Michigan. With solid ball awareness and agility, he’d be a solid depth option for the Texans.

Cody Stoots

67 - Asante Samuel Jr. - Cornerback, Florida State

How about some lineage in the secondary? His dad was a four-time All-Pro and played in New England. Nick Caserio obviously was in New England when Samuel was there, so there's a deep connection here. Samuel Jr. is very good in his own right. He was first-team All-ACC in 2020 for a disappointing Florida State team. He fits a man defense and could play right away for the Texans. The team desperately needs help in the secondary and with free agent misses and poor draft picks, the Texans look to turn that around here.

107 - Jonathan Cooper - Edge, Ohio State

Ohio State is almost "Pass Rush University" at this point. They have churned out player after player who is highly touted but it isn't just the Chase Young and Nick Bosas of the world. Tyquan Lewis (Colts) and Sam Hubbard (Bengals) have been mid-round hits from Ohio State. Cooper is a pass rush specialist so he might need to work his way into a role initially, but he can get after the quarterback. This might be too narrow of a focus for this selection, but the Texans need someone who can rush the passer with Whitney Mercilus having declined.

120 - Marvin Wilson - Defensive Lineman, Florida State

Back to the Seminoles for the Texans here. There are far too many questions along the defensive line, and it stands to reason some players are set to exit the team. Wilson can play inside and outside in a variety of roles. He can fill a need from the start if he is healthy and has a good camp. The Texans need some different depth and if Ross Blacklock came around he could pair with Wilson in two years to form a solid portion of the defensive line. If Blacklock doesn't turn out, Wilson will be there to take his snaps.

146 - Patrick Johnson - Edge, Tulane

Johnson tied for the second-most sacks in all of college football. The team will have to project a position for him as most scouting reports drop that nasty word "tweener" on him but he's another deep option for the Texans who, again, couldn't rush the passer. Perhaps his status as a tweener could be turned into versatility for the Texans. Another investment in one of the league's worst defenses.

184 - Josh Sills - Guard, Oklahoma State

This mullet-sporting mauler is something the Texans could use in their offensive line room. There should be some different veterans competing for the guard spots so sliding Sills in behind them and hoping he can overtake them in a year or two is a solid plan. There isn't a lot of depth at guard, so this helps add to one of the weaker spots on the offensive line for the Texans.

199 - Khalil Herbert - Running Back, Virginia Tech

Herbert was college football's fifth-leading rusher for a Hokies team that disappointed. He's a cut-and-go running back that can take almost any carry to the end zone. He won't be a feature back, probably better suited in a rotation or a duo, but he's a skilled offensive player the Texans can trust to just get upfield. Far too often we watched David Johnson dance and fail to gain any real yards. Herbert won't be doing that in Houston.

208 - Myles Jones - Cornerback, Texas A&M

This is a selection purely on athletic profile and the competition he played against. He's tall and long and played in the SEC against some solid wideouts. He isn't amazing at many things but he can help on special teams and hopefully, this lottery ticket can be a starter down the road.

227 - LeBryan Ray - Defensive Lineman, Alabama

Ray is a stout and effective run stuffer for the Crimson Tide. The Texans couldn't stop the run. He is a late-round flier from a top program in college football. That has served the Texans well in the past and is how the team found D.J. Reader and Carlos Watkins.

