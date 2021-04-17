Texans' NFL Expectations: How Low Can You Go?

Houston is expected to be at the bottom of not only the division, but also the league.

Two years ago, the Houston Texans were up 24-0 on the Kansas City Chiefs in a playoff game. Ever since then, it's been all downhill.

After a series of questionable trades, contract extensions and front office moves, Houston is projected by the oddsmakers to be the worst team in the NFL.

Caesars Sportsbook released their 2021 predicted win totals for each NFL team, and the Texans are tied with the Detroit Lions with the lowest lines in the league at 5 wins. The Colts (10) are expected to snatch the title from the Tennessee Titans (9.5), while the Jacksonville Jaguars (6) fit in at third in the division.

The Texans haven't finished last in the division since the 2-14 season in 2013.

Houston has had a very busy offseason. They hired a new GM in Nick Caserio and brought in former Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley as head coach. And above all of that, their star quarterback Deshaun Watson has over 20 sexual assault cases filed against him.

Caserio addressed the allegations in a Friday zoom call saying, “That situation is in the legal process, and we respect where that is.”

He also said the Texans are focused on the upcoming draft.

The Texans currently do not have a first- or second-round pick in the NFL Draft.

For a franchise that was coming off back-to-back AFC South Division titles prior to last year, a rebuild in now in order. Regardless of how the Watson situation plays out, the Texans will - according to the oddsmaker - have to start from the bottom.

