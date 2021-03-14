Texans NFL Free Agency Plan: 'Meat And Potatoes'

It's not very 'sexy,' but maybe it'll end up 'tasty.' GM Caserio has a 'meat and potatoes' plan for his Texans

Every general manager will have their own interpretation of what a smart strategy is for their respective team. For the Houston Texans' Nick Caserio, this year's strategy can be boiled down to: "Meat and potatoes.''

"Not to oversimplify it, but if we can just 'meat and potatoes,' hit some singles and doubles, try to improve the depth of our team, try to create as much competition as possible, really that's probably the most rational strategy," said Caserio on SportsRadio610.

Depth was an issue for the Texans in 2020. The team struggled to replace various starters who had left following the 2019 campaign, which was only compounded by injuries throughout the season which highlighted their lack of options, particularly on defense.

However, while Caserio is seemingly focused on the "meat and potatoes," that doesn't mean he and head coach David Culley won't consider adding a little spice.

"It doesn't mean (that) if we see a player that we think is to a point that he really could help us and is going to have an impact, we'll always look at that," said Caserio.

"But just understand that if you do that it's gonna come at the expense of maybe three or four other players, so what's the risk-reward, what's the trade-off relative to the value that you'll maybe be getting from that player?"

Given the number of areas in this roster that Caserio will be needing to address this offseason, focusing on playing it safe and building a solid roster that can, at the very least, compete to a decent level in 2021 is understandable.

That being said, with the salary cap situation that NFL teams are having to manage, this offseason has already proven to be vastly different from others, with cuts to high-earners coming left and right. And with that in mind, the chain of 'supply and demand' and the corresponding prices these players can command is set to fluctuate.

How does that factor in to Houston's thinking?

"The people at the top of the market, more than likely, they're gonna get the contracts that are probably commensurate with that level," said Caserio.

"And then you're gonna have another pool of players that you're gonna have to sift through that are either coming off of a contract situation, coming off of an injury situation, coming off of a situation maybe where they didn't play football last year, like in the case of Justin Britt."

Along with center Britt, Caserio has already brought in running back Mark Ingram and linebacker Christian Kirksey on one-year deals.

These moves are all examples of his strategy: low risk/high reward.

If they fail, Houston can simply move in next season. If they succeed, then their out-of-pocket cost for a good season remains low, and they can be first in line to re-sign them next offseason.

That's "meat and potatoes," with hopes there is eventually served a full-on feast.

