Texans NFL Free Agency Tracker: 'Expect More Trades'

Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. There is, however, cap room to be a player, and ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Monday morning negotiations, Wednesday afternoon signings ... News and views on the roster-building effort ...

MARCH 15: EXPECT MORE TRADES That's the word from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. That makes Houston both a buyer and a seller here ... and with $30 mil or so in cap room, a buyer on top of that, it is hoped.

MARCH 15: TWO DEALS DONE New GM Nick Caserio moved quickly over the weekend with a trio of deals ...

BREAKING: Houston Texans trade Benardrick McKinney to Miami

Shaq Lawson Trade To Texans; How Does Ex First-Rounder Fit?

Texans Trade For OT Cannon from New England

MARCH 15: WATSON WATCH No, he's not a free agent. But ... you know. Deshaun Watson Trade Talks To 'Heat Up' For Texans Before Draft

MARCH 11: COOKS MONEY MOVED He might end up being the No. 1 receiver in 2021. So ... Texans Move Brandin Cooks' Money for Cap Room.

MARCH 11: PRO BOWL RB How much tread is left on the tires? Houston thinks it knows ... Breaking: Texans Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl RB

MARCH 10: FULLER FINISHED? Houston made a major decision here. Is it a major mistake? Will Fuller Hits Free Agency; Did the Texans Make the Right Call? Our roundtable panel discusses.

MARCH 10: PATS PALS? What does Jack do? What if he does this? Is Easterby Key To Texans Acquiring Malcolm Butler?

MARCH 5: CAP CASUALTIES We made some predictions. We're getting some right. Houston Texans Cap Casualties? The Next Moves