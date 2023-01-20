The Texans are one of five teams with a head coaching vacancy, and one of the more intriguing options available.

There are currently five head coach openings in the NFL, with the Houston Texans among the five teams still looking for their next head coach.

Whoever they do hire, though, will not have the easiest situation to come into. They will be tasked with helping complete arguably the biggest rebuild in the NFL of a roster with a plethora of holes.

As such, Pro Football Focus believes the Texans' opening is the third-best opening of the five head coaching vacancies behind the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts

While the roster isn't the most talented in the NFL, the Texans do have pieces to build around as they continue their rebuild. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil, arguably the best left tackle in the NFL, anchors the offensive line.

Meanwhile, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre and running back Dameon Pierce make up a talented rookie class that showed they can be franchise cornerstones as well.

To go with the pieces already on the roster, the Texans also have 12 picks in the upcoming draft, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most in the draft. Perhaps especially enticing is their two first-round picks, which could help expedite the rebuild.

With those two first-round picks the Texans could take their next franchise quarterback, as well as either an elite receiver to go with him or another defender to a defense with young talent.

Who the next Texans' coach will be is yet to be seen, but whoever it is will come into a situation with plenty of capital to turn things around.

