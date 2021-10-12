Houston Texans NFL Power Rankings: A Glimmer of Hope

Where do the Texans stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week Six Power Rankings?

There was some glimmers of hope in the Houston Texans loss to the New England Patriots, which moves the Texans to 1-4 on the season. Around the NFL, with a dozen games to go, Arizona remains unbeaten in the NFC, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady still appears to be in his prime and two teams (Jaguars and Lions) remain winless.

Week five proved to be another exciting dose of football with close games and lots of drama at the kicker position. Where do the Texans stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week Six Power Rankings?

Houston fell to No. 30 following its loss vs. New England, 25–22.

Clearly, the roster still needs a lot of work.

A bright spot for the Texans... Quarterback Davis Mills set career highs in passing yards (312) and touchdown passes (3) in the defeat. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not expected to be activated from injured reserve this week, according to coach David Culley. The rookie Mills will get another shot at his first NFL win. On a four-game losing streak, the Texans head into an AFC South division road game against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Well, we’re 1-4, that’s not what we expected,” Culley said. “I’ve got to do a better job of making sure on those kind of decisions that I put our football team in the best situation to have a chance to win."

The Texans are still a long shot (+6500) to win the NFC South Division but actually have better odds than the Jacksonville jaguars, according to FanDuel. At the top of the power rankings is; No. 1 Arizona Cardinals, No. 2 Buffalo Bills, No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 4 Los Angeles Chargers and No. 5. Los Angeles Rams.