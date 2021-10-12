    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Houston Texans NFL Power Rankings: A Glimmer of Hope

    Where do the Texans stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week Six Power Rankings?
    Author:

    There was some glimmers of hope in the Houston Texans loss to the New England Patriots, which moves the Texans to 1-4 on the season. Around the NFL, with a dozen games to go, Arizona remains unbeaten in the NFC, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady still appears to be in his prime and two teams (Jaguars and Lions) remain winless.

    Week five proved to be another exciting dose of football with close games and lots of drama at the kicker position. Where do the Texans stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week Six Power Rankings?

    Houston fell to No. 30 following its loss vs. New England, 25–22.

    Clearly, the roster still needs a lot of work.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16811939
    Play

    Houston Texans NFL Power Rankings: A Glimmer of Hope

    Where do the Texans stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week Six Power Rankings?

    44 seconds ago
    kavon frazier
    Play

    Texans Tryouts for Cowboys Ex & D-Lineman

    Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

    49 minutes ago
    wr conley ne
    Play

    Texans Move: ‘Phenomenal’ Game Means WR Added

    Texans promote Chris Moore to active roster

    1 hour ago

    A bright spot for the Texans... Quarterback Davis Mills set career highs in passing yards (312) and touchdown passes (3) in the defeat. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not expected to be activated from injured reserve this week, according to coach David Culley. The rookie Mills will get another shot at his first NFL win. On a four-game losing streak, the Texans head into an AFC South division road game against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

    “Well, we’re 1-4, that’s not what we expected,” Culley said. “I’ve got to do a better job of making sure on those kind of decisions that I put our football team in the best situation to have a chance to win."

    The Texans are still a long shot (+6500) to win the NFC South Division but actually have better odds than the Jacksonville jaguars, according to FanDuel. At the top of the power rankings is; No. 1 Arizona Cardinals, No. 2 Buffalo Bills, No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 4 Los Angeles Chargers and No. 5. Los Angeles Rams.

    USATSI_16811939
    News

    Houston Texans NFL Power Rankings: A Glimmer of Hope

    44 seconds ago
    kavon frazier
    News

    Texans Tryouts for Cowboys Ex & D-Lineman

    49 minutes ago
    wr conley ne
    News

    Texans Move: ‘Phenomenal’ Game Means WR Added

    1 hour ago
    d mills points
    News

    Texans Franchise QB? Mills Sets Record

    5 hours ago
    Zach Cunningham
    News

    Texans’ Zach Cunningham’s Role Shrinking?

    7 hours ago
    culley ne
    News

    Culley Admits Mistake in Texans' Loss: 'I’ve Got To Do a Better Job'

    20 hours ago
    Texans - Miller
    News

    Steelers Losing JuJu, Signing Cut Texans WR

    Oct 11, 2021
    Houston Texans receivers
    News

    Can Texans Get Help from 2 New WRs?

    Oct 11, 2021