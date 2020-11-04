Texans NFL Power Rankings: 'Put Deshaun On Ice'?

Inevitably, the Houston Texans are reaching the bottom rung of the NFL ladder in SI's latest power rankings. After losing at home to the Green Bay Packers 35-20 in Week 7, the downward spiral has resulted in their lowest ranking this season so far.

The rudderless Texans have now fallen to 29, above only the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets and ... the Dallas Cowboys. Now coming off a bye week and readying for the Jags, Houston's struggle for consistency and direction this year is well-documented as the Texans languish at 1-6 with any hopes of a playoff berth and retaining their AFC South title all but gone.

How hopeless is the situation in the eyes of some?

"Put Deshaun Watson on ice and save him for 2021.'' writes SI's Conor Orr.

With the expanded playoff structure starting this season, the Texans are technically still in the race for, at the very least, a wild-card spot. Their schedule is far more favorable post-bye week than it has been thus far, and so fans may have reason to smile yet this season.

But realistically, they are now in damage limitation mode.

Luckily for the Texans, they are not the lowest-ranked team in the division, with the Jaguars down below.

In a shock to absolutely nobody, Tennessee Titans are leading the way in the division and rank accordingly, as running back Derrick Henry continues to bulldoze his way through the league.

The Texans aren't putting Deshaun "on ice'' any time soon. But maybe by Sunday they'll accomplish something that at least allows them to skip up a few slots in the Power Rankings.