Texans Get Star Player Back From COVID List

HOUSTON - Houston Texans' Pro Bowl offensive left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Tunsil missed Saturday's 23-16 pre-season finale loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but participated in the team's walkthrough practice Monday. He tested positive prior to the Texans' pre-season opener against the Green Bay Packers and missed all three of Houston's games.

According to the league source, he didn't experience serious symptoms.

The 27-year-old Tunsil was the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, but after a trade to Houston in 2019 has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons. In April 2020, he signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension with $57.85 million guaranteed.

On a team with few stars, low expectations and franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson hovering like a black cloud, the pending return of arguably the Texans' best player is welcome news. Especially to the player whose blindside he'll protect: quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor stayed in touch with Tunsil via text last week.

"It was good to see him come into the locker room, just his presence amongst the guys means a lot," Taylor said prior to him being activated. "I know the offensive linemen and just the rest of the team have the utmost respect for him, and just happy to have him back. I know he's eager to get back on the field, and we need him to be ready for Week One and excited to see him back in the huddle.”