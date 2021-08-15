Texans Recap: Tyrod Taylor Sharp As Deshaun Watson's Replacement

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Tyrod Taylor took his first game snaps as the Texans' new starting quarterback Saturday night and possible replacement for embattled and disgruntled Deshaun Watson.

The former Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl selection looked sharp in his lone series during a 26-7 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Taylor connected on all four of his pass attempts on the Texans' opening drive for 40 yards, with three completions to wide receiver Chris Conley for 36 yards. The drive was capped by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's 37-yard field goal.

READ MORE: Backup QB Davis Mills Inconsistent in Preseason Win over Packers

"I think it was productive," Taylor said. "We were able to make some plays, move the ball down the field. Obviously, you want to finish with a touchdown, but anytime you get points you can't really get mad about that. It's something to clean up on third down.

"We've got to execute in all phases. Seven instead of three in those areas are critical. Anytime you get in the red zone, you want to come out with a touchdown in that situation. To move the ball right down the field was a strong point for us and a positive for us."

Taylor was replaced by rookie quarterback Davis Mills after one drive.

"I thought Tyrod managed the game well, the one series that we had," Texans coach David Culley said. "It didn't feel like we finished that drive. We had a third-and-2 down there and we ended up having to kick the ball.

"We can't have field goals in that situation. We've got to have touchdowns in that particular situation. Other than not being able to get us a score there, a touchdown, I thought he did exactly what we wanted him to do."

Watson didn't travel with the Texans and is listed fourth on the unofficial depth chart. Multiple players didn't play for the Texans, including four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson, and cornerback Bradley Roby). Also out were defensive end Charles Omenihu (hip), tight end Jordan Akins (lower leg tightness), running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (concussion protocol) and Pro Bowl kick returner Andre Roberts. Several other key players didn't play for precautionary reasons.

READ MORE: WR Anthony Miller Carted Off With Shoulder Injury

Defensive end Jon Greenard had a "little ankle sprain" and Culley said the team isn't sure of the "magnitude" of the injury. With Tunsil and Howard sidelined, Charlie Heck started at right tackle, Max Scharping at right guard, Justin Britt at center, Justin McCray at left guard and Geron Christian at left tackle.

"When we left to come up here, they seemed to be doing well," Culley said of the players who have tested positive for COVID. "Nothing serious. They have the symptoms. Obviously, there's protocol when you have the symptoms and we'll take it from there.

"As we've always said, it's the next man up. When the next guy comes up, he does his job. The positive thing about moving guys around in training camp we've got guys who can play all across the board."

On defense, the Texans started Vernon Hargreaves, Terrance Mitchell, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Eric Murray and Desmond King in the secondary, and Ross Blacklock, Vincent Taylor, Jacob Martin and Jordan Jenkins across the defensive line. Neville Hewitt started at linebacker next to Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Taylor, 31, was signed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract this offseason after Watson, in the midst of a $156 million contract extension signed last September, issued a standing trade request. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault and is the subject of 10 criminal complaints filed with the Houston Police Department. No charges have been filed or indictments issued.

Taylor seems to be much more than simply an insurance policy.

“I mean, it's been great," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said of Taylor's assimilation. "With his professionalism, he comes in, he wants to be great. He wants to come in and know exactly what's going on. He's got command of the entire offense. Again, just the way he approaches every single day, it's been really good for me. It's been really good for everyone in the room.”

Taylor lost his starting job last season when a Los Angeles Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while administering a pain-killing injection. That led to Justin Herbert coming in and eventually emerging as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Taylor passed for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, with 427 yards rushing and another four scores in 2017 in Buffalo. Culley was on Sean McDermott’s coaching staff.



Taylor has the third-lowest interception rate (1.4%) since 2011. He has only 20 picks during a decade in the NFL. Taylor is a multidimensional passer who can beat defenses with his feet and his arm, rushing for 1,850 yards and 16 touchdowns and passing for 9,770 yards and 54 touchdowns.

"Comfortable in the offense," Taylor said. "TK does a great job of calling it to the players' strengths at a high level and obviously it's up to us to execute. It's up to us to do that."