Too Early For Texans To Ponder 2022 QB Class?

Davis Mills' four-turnover game might force Texans to consider another QB next April

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson should have solved this problem for the Houston Texans.

Throughout the Sundays of David Carr and Matt Schaub to games featuring Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brock Osweiler, Houston needed a franchise quarterback. Watson provided that, and so much more in four seasons on NRG Drive.

That time is over. Watson will be traded, but not if and until he clears his legal battles, and Texans general manager Nick Caserio gets a viable offer. The era of Watson donning the Battle Red jersey and coming out the east tunnel?

Yeah, those are just memories.

The Texans waited 15 years for a franchise QB. They're still waiting after Saturday's 23-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tyrod Taylor is nothing more than a bridge option to ease the troubled waters during this turmoil. And Davis Mills? Based on what he showed against a third-team defense, he's not the long-term answer, either.

READ MORE: Christian Kirksey Quarterbacks New Texans Defense

No one should write off a third-round draft pick because of one poor preseason performance. But it's also not too early for fans to spend Saturdays watching college QBs, hoping to guess which should head to Houston when the Texans are on the clock next April.

In his rookie season, Mills was always going to be raw. He was going to come with his flaws and need time to adjust to NFL speed. Heck, even David Shaw, his head coach at Stanford, said this was a "redshirt" season.

But even redshirt prospects show some potential. Maybe with a first-team unit, they get bailed out of a bad throw with an elite wide receiver? Perhaps protection buys them time past the three-second clock most QB coaches drill into their passers.

Taylor is the starter Week 1, but Mills had his shot. At the start of the second quarter, the 32-year-old Taylor was the lone starter pulled.

Mills worked with Houston's starting offensive line that will face Jacksonville Sept. 12 minus Laremy Tunsil. He worked with Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Jordan Akins and Chris Conley, Houston's top receiving weapons who are expected to see first-team snaps.

None of that mattered.

READ MORE: SOURCE: Texans Trade DE Lawson To AFC East Team Prior To Roster Cuts

Punt. Interception. Punt. Interception. Turnover on downs.

Those were Mills' five first drives before he finally connected with Collins on an 11-yard touchdown to give Houston's offense life.

No, this wasn't against the No. 1 run defense of 2020. Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett weren't pressuring Mills into rushed throws. Outside of rookie defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, most of the names playing were second-stringers or soon will be looking for a new team come roster cuts Tuesday.

Mills committed four turnovers on the night while throwing a pair of touchdowns. His final interception was in double coverage that most veterans wouldn't even try to push.

READ MORE: Eagles QB Trade; Impact on Texans' Watson?

Maybe this is a redshirt season for Mills, but it should be for the backup spot in 2022. Most performances like that would warrant a pink slip and locker to clean out, but the rookie was the team's top selection, meaning he's sticking around through the next 18 weeks.

Caserio is going to give it a season. Mills is going to have every week to prove he's the future of this team, and the heir apparent to Watson, who still is demanding a trade and likely won't waive his no-trade clause for just any suitor.

The Texans don't owe Mills a thing, however. He's a third-round pick and a QB with 11 career starts under his belt in college.

This isn't a first-round selection expected to be the face of the franchise. Heck, even if it was, whose to say Caserio wouldn't pull the plug after one season?

Remember Josh Rosen in 2018? One year later, Kyler Murray entered the desert as the No. 1 pick. Rosen, a top 10 selection, now hoping to make the final 53-man roster with the Atlanta Falcons, his fifth team in four years.

Maybe Houston could have solved this problem in April's draft if former management didn't trade away two first-round picks for Tunsil. Houston finished 4-12 in 2020 and would have held the No. 3 pick.

No, Trevor Lawrence would have been off the table, as would Zach Wilson. Trey Lance, who landed with the San Francisco 49ers at that draft spot, could have worked thanks to his dual-threat ability. Justin Fields would have been a fine option instead of landing in Chicago.

READ MORE: Bucs 23, Texans 16: Can Houston Trust The Run?

Ever heard of Mac Jones? The Alabama QB who set an NCAA record in completion rating? Where was he drafted?

Caserio should know the team quite well.

Instead, Houston took Mills, hoping his upside was just that. With each interception — including the several per day in practice — it's a down feeling on his potential as QB1.

The 2022 QB class has its own flaws, but maybe time will help? North Carolina's Sam Howell has a game similar to Baker Mayfield. Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler might have the best arm in the class. Watch out for Liberty's Malik Willis, a dual-threat option who might be Lamar Jackson 2.0 with a stronger arm.

All could and should be options.

Caserio was hired to fix the Texans and bring them back to relevancy. On Sunday, he showed growth by pulling the plug on veteran Shaq Lawson and trading him to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick.

Lawson was the "big" name Houston added this offseason. He barely cracked the second-team depth chart at times. Caserio admitted he was wrong.

In Caserio we trust, is the term? Trust he's watching tape this Saturday on the next bunch of QBs.

Watson trade or not, Houston is without a franchise QB on the roster, and it doesn't feel like time will change that narrative.

CONTINUE READING: G.O.A.T.? Tom Brady Did 'Tom Brady Things' Against Texans Defense