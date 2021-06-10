Texans Preseason Official: Brady's Bucs, Cowboys & Aaron Rodgers?

The NFL has released the full 2021 preseason schedule, which for the Houston Texans features three tough opponents, including the reigning Super Bowl champions.

On Thursday the NFL released their official preseason schedule for 2021. The Houston Texans are set to make three appearances on the field from mid- to late-August with two away games and a final at home.

August 14 - At Green Bay Packers 7 p.m.

To date, these two clubs have faced off six times during the regular season, and just twice at Lambeau Field. All in all, Houston has won just once against the Packers back in 2008.

This time around? Aaron Rodgers will be ... well, we don't know. Maybe in the same sort of limbo that Deshaun Watson will be in at the same moment.

August 21st - At Dallas Cowboys 7 p.m.

Another team the Texans have faced just five times in the regular season, Houston trails the now-Dak Prescott-led Cowboys 2-3 in total. The Texans' last victory against their in-state rivals came in 2018 when they won 19-16. However, these two teams have plenty of preseason history, having faced each other for Houston's first-ever preseason and regular-season games back in 2002.

Excluding 2020, these teams have played one another in four of their last five preseasons.

August 28 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 p.m.

Houston has played, you guessed it, five regular-season games against the Buccaneers, with Tampa coming out on top just once in 2003. Their last matchup was a tight affair in 2019 when the Texans left Florida victorious, 23-20. This will be the first time Tampa Bay - now led by QB Tom Brady - has played in Houston since 2015, and the seventh straight year that the Texans will play the reigning Super Bowl champions in some capacity.

