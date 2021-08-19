Texans QB Issues - And Keyshawn Johnson's Opinion

As the regular season approaches, the future of the Texans quarterback position is in question. A former NFL great might just have some ideas.

Last season, the Houston Texans had the third-worst record (4-12) in the NFL. Could it get any worse? It did, in the offseason, with Houston's franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson being accused of sexual misconduct.

And now the Texans have multiple issues at the QB position.

"Anytime you're in a situation like Deshaun, it's obviously tough. You go take care of the legal stuff first and foremost and then worry about football," NFL star-turned-commentator Keyshawn Johnson said. "If he was a teammate of mine, I just would put my arms around him and wish him nothing but the best."

For now, the Texans are wrapping their arms around others. Watson may never play another down in a Texans uniform. Newcomer vet Tyrod Taylor is the presumed starter, but rookie Davis Mills is in the competition mix, too, a type of situation that hasn't favored Taylor in the past.

"(Taylor) just continues get tough breaks, whether it was in Cleveland or recently when it was in Los Angeles with the Chargers," Johnson said.

Taylor's "tough breaks" refer to the rookie quarterbacks who've taken his spot in the past. He was replaced by Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert. This time around it might be Mills.

"Mills is a good quarterback. I don't know if he's the future of the Texans at the quarterback position or not," Johnson said. "Tyrod is a pro and he knows how to play the game."

In Houston's first preseason game, Taylor completed 100% of his throws and had a stellar passer rating (108.3). Mills threw for over 100 yards and had a few "wow" moments here and there.

What will coach David Culley do?

"If you’re winning and you’re out there competing, (and Taylor) is giving everything that you’re asking, then they’ll sit tight and wait," Johnson said of the idea of switching out the starter. "If Tyrod is not taking care of business and giving you everything that you want, then you start to look for other people.”

The easiest answer would be peace and clarity with Deshaun Watson. But as Keyshawn said ... "it's obviously tough.''

