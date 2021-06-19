NFL Top Players Under 25: A Texans' Shut-Out?

NFL teams in rebuilding mode typically have one or two exciting young players that both fans and the organization can be excited about. Are the Texans without that player?

The Houston Texans completed the 2020 NFL campaign with a 4-12 record, despite quarterback Deshaun Watson having a career year.

With a new head coach, a new general manager, and an influx of new players, the Texans aren't expected to improve much on that record in 2021, especially considering the future of Deshaun Watson remaining with the team is in question.

But what if there is youthful promise? Alas ...

PFF recently released their list of the top 25 players in the NFL under the age of 25, the best 25 players who will be under the age of 25 when the 2021 NFL season kicks off on Sept 9, 2021.

The Houston Texans did not have any players appear on that list.

The list doesn't make PFF correct. There is reason to believe Houston's 2021 NFL Draft has promise, with Davis Mills, Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan among the prospects.

What about Deshaun Watson? Yes, he is still on the roster, but he turned 25 this past September, and therefore was ineligible for the list.

The Texans' division rivals were represented, however, with the Tennessee Titans having two players make the list, with wide receiver A.J. Brown taking No. 3 and defensive interior lineman Jeffery Simmons at No. 23. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor appears on the list at No. 21, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, like the Texans, failed to have a player make the list.

What about the 2022 list? Texans fans would like to see the third-round pick Mills make the list because that would mean they've potentially found their Deshaun Watson replacement if that becomes necessary.

The Houston Texans begin the 2021 NFL season on September 12, 2021, at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars - at which time we will begin to see whether Jags rookie QB Trevor Lawrence is to join the list - and whether some young Texans can accompany him.