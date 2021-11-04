Rebuilding Texans Feel Wrath of NFL 'Business'

This year's NFL trade deadline was a relatively tame affair on the whole with few 'big money' moves to talk about. But one of the teams at the center of a few of the moves that did go through were, of course, the Houston Texans.

Having already traded wide receiver Randall Cobb and cornerback Bradley Roby earlier in the year, the Texans dealt running back Mark Ingram and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu this past week. In addition, they also released former starters in outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus last month, and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on Wednesday.

The somewhat cutthroat nature of the NFL can be a shock to the system to younger players, not used to seeing teammates and friends depart in the blink of an eye.

Look no further than rookie receiver Nico Collins who admitted, "It was kind of sad losing people, seeing them go and come so quick."

Nevertheless, if safety Justin Reid and receiver Brandin Cooks are to be believed, you get used to the business side of the league quickly.

Cooks said he realized almost immediately there was a business side.

"Any time money is involved you kind of figure that out quick," Cooks said. "You can only control what you control. Those things you have to trust the process, trust the organization on.

Reid, too, quickly became acclimatized to the business nature of it all.

"By the time the second year comes around, in combination with (how) I kind of knew about it with my older brother going through it before, too," Reid said. "That’s when it became a little more almost ordinary."

That being said, the 'human' element to the dealings still stings - as Cooks said earlier this week regarding Ingram's trade. Saying goodbye to friends is never a situation you can expect anyone to become 100% accustomed to.

"You miss the personalities, you miss the guys in the locker room, the camaraderie," Reid said. "Guys come in, too, and they also add another element to the camaraderie and the locker room personalities. Personalities are always shifting. Can’t say that there was a whole lot of chemistry to begin with, because the whole defense is essentially new already, anyway. It hurts in a sense that you know those guys are going somewhere else, but like I said, it’s just the NFL."

Given that the Texans currently have just 27 players under contract for the 2022 season, this turnover is just the beginning for a roster that, as Reid eluded to, has already undergone a hefty overhaul.

For the few familiar faces likely to remain such as Collins, Cooks, and - assuming he is resigned - Reid, chances are they're likely to continue to see a large number of familiar faces, such as Deshaun Watson, come and go for quite some time yet.