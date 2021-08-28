Texans Trade Rumor? 'Stupid,' Says Insider

Houston Texans reporter John McClain has said the Texans would be "stupid to trade Lonnie Johnson."

Rumors began to circulate on Friday that two Houston Texans were being discussed as potential trade options around the NFL.

One of these players is third-year defensive back Lonnie Johnson, and the Houston Chronicle's John McClain was blunt with his verdict on the prospect of trading the youngster.

READ MORE: Which Texans Offensive Player Is Most Improved?

"They'd be stupid to trade Lonnie Johnson," McClain said on Sports Radio 610. "They've got Eric Murray, and they've got Justin Reid as the starters, Lonnie is a No. 3 safety who has been, in practice, as good as any player and had that touchdown last week, why would they trade him now?"

Johnson is entering just his second year at safety having arrived in Houston as a cornerback.

"Murray plays down low, Johnson's got to learn to play down low," McClain said. "All of his plays have been as the deep safety and that job is occupied by Justin Reid."

READ MORE: NFL Preseason Preview: What's Key To Texans Beating Brady's Bucs?

The former second-rounder may not be ready to start just yet, but McClain raised a good point regarding Houston's flurry of veteran signings this offseason and why that should prevent the Texans from parting with Johnson.

"It makes no sense if you're bringing in all these veterans this year to try and lay a foundation and establish a culture and win a few games and then you start going with more young players next year," McClain said. "Why would you trade one of your up-and-coming players?"

And as for the other player supposedly being lined up for a trade, defensive end Shaq Lawson has made little to no impact since his arrival earlier this year from the Miami Dolphins.

For Lawson, the writing seems to be on the wall regardless of if they find a trade partner or not.

"I don't think he's gonna make the team," McClain said. "I think they're trying to trade him before they cut him."

As for Johnson, you see McClain's point when you read that TexansDaily's Cole Thompson describes Johnson as "the most improved player on the roster."

CONTINUE READING: Texans Lonnie Johnson Jr.: ‘Most Improved’? Or Trade Bait?