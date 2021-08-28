Texans Trade Rumors: Shaq Lawson & Lonnie Johnson Jr.?

Two defensive players are supposedly being made available on the trade market

HOUSTON -- New defensive coordinator Lovie Smith has transformed the Houston Texans defense into the team's strength entering the final week of the preseason. Could that actually make several players expendable before roster cuts on Tuesday?

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Texans are fielding trade calls for defensive end Shaq Lawson and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Both players currently are listed as part of the second-team defense on the depth chart.

Lawson, who was acquired in the Benardrick McKinney trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, was expected to be a Day 1 contributor. Since 2018, the defensive end ranks 17th among defensive linemen in QB hits with 45.

So far, his time in Houston has come with mixed results. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, he played primarily in the fourth quarter, recording 36 total snaps starting midway through the third.

Other names like Jacob Martin, Charles Omenihu and Jordan Jenkins all have played more reps with the first-team defense as well. Houston also could look to keep 2020 third-round pick Jonathan Greenard on the roster due to age and salary.

When acquired, Texans general manager Nick Caserio restructured Lawson's original deal with Miami, and added two more years to contract, keeping him on the payroll through the 2024. Should Houston cut him, the team would take a $2.7 million hit in dead money for 2021, and a $5.3 million hit in 2022.

As for Johnson, this could be one where Caserio tries to sell high. No one has looked quite as improved in the new 4-3 scheme than the cornerback-turned-safety. Each practice, Johnson continues to make plays on the ball and has been a takeaway machine.

In Saturday's preseason victory against Dallas, Johnson intercepted a pass from Ben DiNucci and returned it for a 53-yard touchdown, tying the game at 14. Houston would go on to win 20-14 thanks to two field goals late.

“He plays with great vision,” Texans safeties coach Greg Jackson said this week. “He’s a long, rangy guy with great speed, so he’s a great guy for that position of playing the deep part of the field. Now we have to bring him down to where he’s in the box, and his eyes have to stay under control."

Johnson, who enters his third season of his four-year rookie contract worth $5,204,652 deal. In 2021, he is owed $969,014 of a base salary.

Are Johnson and Lawson really top targets should the Texans sell. The question likely comes down to pricing and what Caserio can get in return.

The Texans will play their final preseason game Saturday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TexansDaily will continue to keep you up to date with the status of Johnson, Lawson and other players prior to roster cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

