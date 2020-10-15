Injury Report: Akins Still Ailing

The Houston Texans have a slight advantage over the Titans with two additional days of rest this week before the two teams square off Sunday in Tennessee for the NFL Week 6 AFC South showdown.

READ MORE: 'Disruptive' Clowney Gets First Crack at Texans

Limited

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring)

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Full Participation

Jacob Martin, LB (Ankle)

Jacob Martin moved up to full participation from yesterday which is a great sign for the speed rusher who has had a nice start to his season.

The concussion designation for Jordan Akins is still a bit of a concern. He has been limited for a week with the concussion and the ankle and he missed this past weekend's game against the Jaguars. Darren Fells and Pharoh Brown filled in well in his absence but they are different types of tight ends compared to Akins.

The lower body injuries for Cole and Kalambayi sting special teams and the linebacker depth but Cole was limited and then a full participant last week.

J.J. Watt and Keke Coutee returned to practice today after non-injury related misses yesterday.

Laremy Tunsil's shoulder injury feels like something that could linger but it didn't seem to affect the Pro Bowl left tackle as he played well against Jacksonville this past weekend. Considering he was listed with the same designation last week but ended up as a full participant on Friday there isn't much concern for Tunsil right now.