SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Injury Report: Akins Still Ailing

CodyStoots

The Houston Texans have a slight advantage over the Titans with two additional days of rest this week before the two teams square off Sunday in Tennessee for the NFL Week 6 AFC South showdown. 

READ MORE: 'Disruptive' Clowney Gets First Crack at Texans

Limited

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring)

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Full Participation

Jacob Martin, LB (Ankle)

Jacob Martin moved up to full participation from yesterday which is a great sign for the speed rusher who has had a nice start to his season. 

The concussion designation for Jordan Akins is still a bit of a concern. He has been limited for a week with the concussion and the ankle and he missed this past weekend's game against the Jaguars. Darren Fells and Pharoh Brown filled in well in his absence but they are different types of tight ends compared to Akins. 

The lower body injuries for Cole and Kalambayi sting special teams and the linebacker depth but Cole was limited and then a full participant last week. 

J.J. Watt and Keke Coutee returned to practice today after non-injury related misses yesterday. 

Laremy Tunsil's shoulder injury feels like something that could linger but it didn't seem to affect the Pro Bowl left tackle as he played well against Jacksonville this past weekend. Considering he was listed with the same designation last week but ended up as a full participant on Friday there isn't much concern for Tunsil right now. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Disruptive' Clowney of Titans Gets First Crack at Texans

Titans star Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans prepare for their first showdown on the field.

CodyStoots

Texans Climbing Up SI's NFL Power Rankings

For the first time in 2020, the Houston Texans have risen from week to week in SI's NFL power rankings. But are they being overrated?

Anthony R Wood

Texans' Crennel on One Titans Weapon Who's 'Killed Us'

Jonnu Smith provides a tough matchup for the Houston Texans on Sunday; As Coach Crennel says, 'He's killed us'

CodyStoots

Injury Report: Texans Linebackers Taking A Hit

The Houston Texans prepare for the Tennessee Titans running thin at linebacker and with a question mark surrounding a wide receiver.

Anthony R Wood

Texans QB Deshaun Watson's Message To Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Having gone through a season-ending injury himself, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson sends good vibes to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

CodyStoots

NFL Cancels Pro Bowl; 'No Problem,' Says Houston Texans Star J.J. Watt

NFL Cancels Pro Bowl; 'No Problem,' Says Houston Texans Star J.J. Watt

Mike Fisher

It's Tyrell Adams' Turn As Texans LB

A long road to starter and a tough road to keeping his spot awaits Tyrell Adams - but for the Houston Texans, it's his turn

CodyStoots

Meet The Guy The Texans Are Hiring To Help Them Hire A Guy

Who Is The Guy The Houston Texans Are Hiring To Help Them Hire A Guy? Meet Search Executive Jed Hughes

Mike Fisher

Le'Veon Bell To Houston? What Do The Texans Have To Lose?

Now that running back Le'Veon Bell is a free agent, should the Houston Texans make a run?

Anthony R Wood

Texans Roster Moves Include Pro Bowl LB to IR

Houston Texans Roster Moves Include Pro Bowl LB McKinney to Season-Ending IR

Mike Fisher