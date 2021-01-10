Texans Nightmare: Deshaun Trade To Dolphins For Tua?

The most important week in Houston Texans history has become an ignominious one, married by the rumor that the star quarterback doesn't want to be here ... and now comes a report with specifics, naming the Dolphins and Tua and a trade possibility

We knew Deshaun Watson was upset because he was told he'd be included in discussions about the front-office job openings ... and then the Houston Texans forgot to keep their pledge.

But we scoffed at the Pro Football Talk gossip that Watson's unhappiness would implode its way into a trade ...

READ MORE: NFL Coach Tracker: Deshaun Watson 'Extremely Unhappy'

Texans Nation is not scoffing anymore, the result of Chris Mortensen's Sunday morning report, which reads like this:

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the Miami Dolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston.

READ MORE: Why Isn't Chiefs Coach Bieniemy A Houston Texans Candidate?

And the Houston Texans' front office is suddenly, incredibly, more of a mess than it was before Bill O'Brien was deposed.

Is this the fault of new general manager Nick Caserio? No. But surely the way he was hired might be at fault. And surely the people who hired him may be at fault.

READ MORE: Nick Caserio Houston Texans GM Salary: Top 3 In NFL

There is not a problem with chairman Cal McNair collecting all the advice from all the consultants on the planet and then choosing his guy in Caserio. (Indeed, he very likely consulted with people - say, New England boss Bill Belichick - who recommended Caserio).

But who did McNair consult with that would lead him to betray Watson, who by the way wasn't supposed to be in on the talks because of his ego, but rather, because he would be representing the locker room? What is the identity of that individual?

And who did McNair consult with that would lead him to be almost literally the only person in the NFL world who doesn't think Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy merits at least an interview? As one source told us, "You gotta at least talk to (Bieniemy) to steal some ideas from him. Whatever the Chiefs are doing with (Patrick) Mahomes needs to be borrowed for Watson.''

And who in the Texans organization would make it unattractive enough for a guy who wants to be a head coach to decline the chance to be one in Houston, as the Colts' Matt Eberflus did?

No, Jack Easterby didn't make all of these choices. But anyone who doesn't think his fingerprints are all over this stuff is ignorant.

Caserio's first priority should've been to find a head coach.

Suddenly, his first priority might be to find a quarterback.