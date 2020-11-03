Texans Not Trading Will Fuller To Packers

The 2020 NFL trade deadline has finally hit and the Houston Texans kept their involvement minimal. Despite persistent rumors surrounding wideouts Kenny Stills, Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks, and particularly Will Fuller all potentially heading elsewhere, the Texans stood firm and stuck to interim head coach Romeo Crennel's statement on Monday; "I’m not trading for peanuts."

All aforementioned receivers had been mentioned as potential trade targets for rivals - none more than Fuller. The fifth-year former Notre Dame star is having a standout season with the Texans in the final year of his rookie deal. With free agency impending for the speedy receiver and a new regime soon to take over at NRG Stadium, many expected the Texans to load up on draft picks by trading the likes of Fuller prior to the 2021 season.

The Green Bay Packers had been linked heavily with Fuller in particular over the past few days, given their need for an instant impact player position as they chase a potential Super Bowl berth. While Fuller would have filled that void, the Texans stuck firm on their high valuation, clearly not wanting to rid of him unless an offer came in too good to pass on.

Now the deadline has passed, only defensive tackle Eli Ankou will be leaving the Texans via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

This leaves the new 2021 general manager and head coach with the option to retain Fuller and Stills, both of whom will be free agents. It also means that they can decide themselves which other receivers they see as part of their long-term plans, trading or releasing those who don't fit their mold.

Tuesday's deadline certainly didn't go how many Texans fans had expected. However, Crennel and company were right to hold firm on their high valuations. There is no point in panic-selling highly-valued players for meager returns. Get out of them what you can to try and still get something out of this season, and leave the rest up to the new regime.