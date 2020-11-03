SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Not Trading Will Fuller To Packers

Anthony R Wood

The 2020 NFL trade deadline has finally hit and the Houston Texans kept their involvement minimal. Despite persistent rumors surrounding wideouts Kenny Stills, Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks, and particularly Will Fuller all potentially heading elsewhere, the Texans stood firm and stuck to interim head coach Romeo Crennel's statement on Monday; "I’m not trading for peanuts."

All aforementioned receivers had been mentioned as potential trade targets for rivals - none more than Fuller. The fifth-year former Notre Dame star is having a standout season with the Texans in the final year of his rookie deal. With free agency impending for the speedy receiver and a new regime soon to take over at NRG Stadium, many expected the Texans to load up on draft picks by trading the likes of Fuller prior to the 2021 season.

READ MORE: NFL Playoffs? Texans Ownership Sets 2020 Goal

The Green Bay Packers had been linked heavily with Fuller in particular over the past few days, given their need for an instant impact player position as they chase a potential Super Bowl berth. While Fuller would have filled that void, the Texans stuck firm on their high valuation, clearly not wanting to rid of him unless an offer came in too good to pass on.

Now the deadline has passed, only defensive tackle Eli Ankou will be leaving the Texans via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. 

READ MORE: Texans Trade D-Lineman to Cowboys

This leaves the new 2021 general manager and head coach with the option to retain Fuller and Stills, both of whom will be free agents. It also means that they can decide themselves which other receivers they see as part of their long-term plans, trading or releasing those who don't fit their mold. 

Tuesday's deadline certainly didn't go how many Texans fans had expected. However, Crennel and company were right to hold firm on their high valuations. There is no point in panic-selling highly-valued players for meager returns. Get out of them what you can to try and still get something out of this season, and leave the rest up to the new regime.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: No Texans Deal

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Houston Texans Declare Four ‘Untouchables’ Plus Will Fuller To Packers? Also - 'No Big Texans Moves’

CodyStoots

Update On Texans GM & Coach Search

Houston ownership updates the latest on the Texans' pursuit of a new front office boss and head coach

CodyStoots

How do Texans Rookies Improve? By Playing

It is up to the Houston Texans interim head coach to get two key players playing time in the remaining nine games.

CodyStoots

Injury Update: Four Texans Set To Return

As the Houston Texans prepare to head to Jacksonville to take on the struggling Jaguars, interim head coach Romeo Crennel provides some positive injury updates to start the week.

Anthony R Wood

Tank vs. Texans? Jags Benching QB Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to host the Houston Texans with a new starter in at quarterback. Will this help or hinder the rudderless Texans as they look to sweep their AFC South rivals?

Anthony R Wood

Stoots Podcast: Big Trade, Big Get - But Texans Lost Again

The Houston Texans have plenty of mistakes to hand over to the next general manager - including one trade that actually worked ... Plus, what do we have to see in the second half of the season

CodyStoots

NFL Playoffs? Texans Ownership Sets 2020 Goal

Houston Texans ownership intends to aim for the NFL playoffs due to the expanded postseason - and optimism

CodyStoots

Defining The Texans: 11 Storylines For Rest of Season

From Deshaun Watson to rookies and everything in between, these Houston Texans storylines are what to watch the final nine games of the season.

CodyStoots

Inside the AFC South: Deal or No Deal

On this week's Inside the AFC South, we discuss which teams are likely to make a move before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Matt Galatzan

Texans Trades: D-Lineman Heads to Cowboys

The Houston Texans have traded defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the Dallas Cowboys for a seventh-round pick, a move that marks Jack Easterby's first trade as interim general manager.

Anthony R Wood