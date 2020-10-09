With a regime change underway in Houston after owner Cal McNair fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien this week, it is time for coaches to stake their claim on a permanent spot in this altered coaching staff.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke on Wednesday about his 'confidence' in offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, and how it's the first-year play-caller's time to shine.

"I believe in Tim Kelly and what he has potential to do and what he’s been doing and what he’s proven to do," said Watson. "For myself, we’re all just going to come together and continue to grow."

Under O'Brien, the Texans have been inconsistent on offense this season. As it stands, they rank last in the NFL in rushing yards and 27th in total offensive yards per game. With 80 points scored through Week 4, they're above only Washington and both New York representatives.

"We all have the potential and we have the talent to be very explosive," said the two-time Pro Bowler Watson. "We just have to put it together. We have to do it for four quarters. There’s flashes where we don’t do it the first half, we do it the second half. We do it the first half, we don’t do I the second half. Once we put it all together and be explosive, we can go out there and win some games and put up a lot of points and have a lot of excitement."

Kelly has technically been the play-caller all of this season; however, O'Brien had been taking more control as the losses piled up ... but to no positive avail.

With defensive guru Romeo Crennel now interim head coach, it falls upon Kelly to regain control of his offense and perhaps come out from behind O'Brien's shadow to show more of his own style.

Said Watson: "Tim Kelly has the open book for him to just do what he wants to do and how he wants to control this offense with me, and we’re going to do it together."

Houston's first game post-O'Brien comes in the shape of the wayward Jacksonville Jaguars. The first divisional matchup of the season for the Texans, facing a team struggling with injuries and in finding form comes at the perfect time for a team looking to rebound, and an offense searching for their new identity.