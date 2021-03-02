Texans' Odds Of Keeping Deshaun Watson Revealed

Maybe the oddsmakers are betting on common sense prevailing, meaning that Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans find a way to make sense ... and make peace.

At the moment, it doesn't seem like the 2021 Houston Texans have much of a shot at anything. But oddsmakers disagree, as in a decision that might surprise many, they see the Texans as the favorites to keep quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans, via PointsBet, are +250 to remain engaged in the football business with their unhappy star.

Is that too high, given how Watson is dug in on the idea of parting ways with a front office he believes has done him wrong?

Or is that too low, given that the Texans are similarly dug in, with everybody involved in that aforementioned front office swearing they aren't going to trade the 25-year-old QB?

Know this, as we often remind: Try to outsmart the oddsmakers too often and chances are you'll end up living under a bridge in a cardboard box.

Do the oddsmakers know something here? They rate the Carolina Panthers just behind the Texans, at +300, sensible given Panthers leadership being so open about their wish to pursue a star at the position. The Denver Broncos are next at +400, with their GM also openly saying they want to be involved in every QB trade conversation.

Then come the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers at +700, and then the New York Jets at +800. The Dolphins and the Jets, of course, are the two teams that Watson is rumored to have atop his trade-me wish list.

Here at TexansDaily.com, we have included the idea of Watson landing with the Arizona Cardinals in a swap for Kyler Murray, a concept that is being gossiped about.

