Texans: Time For Offensive Overhaul

The Houston Texans' 2021 offense might be balanced, but it's also ineffective.

Unfortunately, according to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and head coach David Culley, this won't be changing any time soon.

The Texans have called 298 passes and 204 rushes, resulting in a relative balance. However, they rank 29th in the league in passing yards with 1,829, and dead last in rushing yards with 682.

Balanced? Yes. Effective? Not even close.

Having had a bye week to mull over their inefficiencies and struggles, you'd expect the coaching staff to consider making some changes to their scheme and/or play-calling to attempt to remedy this. But apparently not.

"I don’t think it’s different," Kelly said. "I think, obviously, we’ll be focusing more so on some of the more successful areas, and try to eliminate some of the stuff that we haven’t been very good at. But it’s not like there was a huge overhaul."

This generalized rhetoric of 'fixing our errors' and 'focusing on our strengths' was echoed by Culley earlier this week, once more choosing to focus his response solely on his team's costly penalties.

"It'll look much different because we (won't) have those penalties," Culley said. "If we don't have the penalties and we don't turn the ball over, what you're going to see is a more consistent offensive football team in the things that we're doing."

Granted, penalties have been a huge problem, especially on offense.

But this has been far from their only issue.

Predictable and stubborn play-calling has continually held the Texans' offense back. Another issue has been sub-par play from the interior of an offensive line not ideally suited for a scheme that relies heavily on running the ball up the gut. And, of course, injuries to key players like Tyrod Taylor and Laremy Tunsil haven't helped, either.

Of course, there's always a chance they have changes in mind and simply don't wear their plans on their sleeve for the likes of this week's opponents, the Tennessee Titans. But given their track record in their nine games so far, this seems unlikely.