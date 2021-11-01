How Bad Was Texans' OL in Loss To Rams?

Early pressure from the Rams defensive line was costly for Davis Mills and the offense

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills tried to find consistency early against the Los Angeles Rams. Better yet, he tried to find anything that could work.

Nothing did, however, against the Rams' front. In large part, the offensive line needs to held responsible for that.

Mills was sacked five times for a loss of 36 yards in a 38-22 defeat to the Rams. He was pressured 19 times, one of which led to an interception by Rams' linebacker Ernest Jones in the second quarter.

The Rams' front dominated the line of scrimmage. All Mills could do was maneuver outside the pocket and hope for the best.

"They just have a really good front seven that we were fighting really hard to protect against, but they’ve got good players on that side of the ball," Mills said. "They got after me a couple times, but I thought overall our line played extremely well protection, handled what they were bringing."

Texans coach David Culley said part of the issue with the offensive line was due to the fact Los Angeles knew the play design. Houston averaged 3.1 yards per carry and had two running backs tally less than 10 yards on the day.

Los Angeles was ready for the pass. They attacked accordingly to propel themselves to a win.

"They knew we were going to have to throw the ball," Culley said. "We knew they were still going to come and blitz us. And they did. Basically, we were just in a situation where we went up-tempo, which actually helped us a little bit, kind of gave us a little change of pace."

Following the opening drive of the second quarter, the line found some consistency. Mills was still pressured, but he wasn't sacked for the final 25 minutes of action.

In the fourth quarter, Rams coach Sean McVay elected to pull starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and others due to the 38-0 score. Mills would flourish against the second-teamers, throwing for 220 of his 310 yards on the afternoon and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

"He's progressing very well," Culley said. "And I like where he's at right now. And I like what he did with our offense at the end of the game, the way he handled things. And he's just getting better and better.”

The Texans are hopeful Mills can turn the corner as the next franchise QB following the rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson. The final 15 minutes — albeit against second-teamers — showed enough for the hope to remain alive.

One thing Houston must fix this week in practice is its attention to details. Once again, the penalties were costly on early drives for the offense. Right tackle Charlie Heck was penalized for a false start, then left tackle Geron Christian was flagged for holding to force a 2nd-and-23.

“It’s tough to play offense when the defense knows what you need to do. We were in passing situations," Mills said. "So we’ve just got to try and win those situations. I’ve got to be better with protection, make sure I’m getting the ball out of my hands before those guys get to me.”

The Texans will travel to face the 1-7 Miami Dolphins next Sunday before taking their bye week in Week 10. Houston has yet to announce if veteran QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) will start next weekend.