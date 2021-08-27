Which Texans Offensive Player Is Most Improved?

One offensive player from the 2020 NFL draft class has looked the part of starter during Texans' training camp

HOUSTON -- How bad was the 2020 Houston Texans' draft class? For now, two of the five players drafted have either been cut or traded before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Not all is lost for the class as a whole, though. Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock should be a staple on the defensive line under new coordinator Lovie Smith. The other name looking like a staple of the team?

Offensive tackle Charlie Heck — TexansDaily's pick for the most improved offensive player of training camp.

Every practice, it seems as if the second-year tackle continues to draw high praise from coaches and teammates. A year ago? After playing in three games and starting in the season finale against Tennessee, Heck looked lost trying to catch up to NFL speed.

That hasn't been the case this preseason. After spending the offseason spending hours in the weight room and training with Billy Voltaire of Volt PT at Kinitro Fitness, there's a chance that Houston views Heck as a long-term option on the offensive line.

“I don’t know that there’s a player on the team that improved as much as Charlie did from the start of the offseason program to this point right now,” Texans coach David Culley said earlier this month. “That’s not surprising because he has a great work ethic."

Heck was asked this offseason about his weight. Currently, he says he weighs 308 pounds, but "it's a lot better weight." That's shown in pass protection sets and his speed of coming off the line scrimmage.

Last season, Heck consistently would get beat in one-on-one drills. Now, he's beating defensive linemen to the punch.

"I definitely had my struggles but I kind of proved to myself that I can play in this league and I carried that on going into the offseason,” Heck said.

Heck so far has started both preseason games at right tackle. Tytus Howard, the team's first-round pick of 2019, continues to work across the offensive line. Early indications suggest that Howard will play left guard in the season opener next to Laremy Tunsil, and Heck will remain on the right side

This could be in large part due to the injuries of offensive linemen Lane Taylor and Marcus Cannon. Cannon was a stable right tackle during his time under Texans general manager Nick Caserio with the New England Patriots. Taylor, who played eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has a close connection there with new Houston offensive line coach James Campen.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly stated this month it's about finding the five best offensive linemen that can mesh on the first-team roster. Once Cannon and Taylor return, perhaps Heck becomes the permanent swing tackle?

Or, perhaps there's a battle a right tackle, leaving either Taylor or Cannon playing more of a depth spot and Heck remaining on the outside.

Heck isn't going to be an elite tackle entering the season, but his strides are evident.

"He's going into that year now where you want to see progress made, and we're starting to see that," Culley said. "That's what happens when you do what he did to be in the position that he is right now."

