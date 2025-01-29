Houston Texans Officially Meet With Dynamic Defender
The Houston Texans don't have a whole lot of cap room heading into the NFL offseason, so they are probably going to need to rely on the NFL Draft considerably in order to improve their roster.
But where will the Texans turn in the draft? What needs will they address?
Well, we already know that Houston is apparently very interested in one defensive player in particular: Louisville Cardinals cornerback Quincy Riley.
Riley is projected to be in the neighborhood of a third-round pick this April, and the Texans seem to have their eyes on him, as they have already met with the youngster.
Riley is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 33 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble and 13 passes defended.
The 23-year-old began his collegiate career at Louisville in 2022 and immediately made a massive impact, recording 27 tackles, three picks and a defensive touchdown. Then, the following year, he posted 49 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes defended.
Houston already has an All-Pro cornerback in Derek Stingley Jr., but it could certainly use a better partner alongside of him.
The Texans could always explore the free-agent market to try and find a solid corner on an affordable deal, but again, with limited financial resources, Houston may have some difficulty in that department.
Plus, the Texans also have other needs that must be addressed in free agency, so they may not want to spend that money on a corner.
We'll see if Houston makes a play for Riley this spring.