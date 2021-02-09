Texans Offseason Step 1: Remodeling Project

The Houston Texans can be better in 2021 should their defense take that next step this offseason.

HOUSTON - Attention always turns to the offensive side of the ball. It's the top reason fans clamor in on Sundays to watch football. High-scoring games make for better ticket sales. They also make for better headlines.

But ... you'll recall that on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes' offense was silent. Already dubbed the G.O.A.T.-in-waiting, all Mahomes could do was try to avoid the pressure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front seven, play after play, in Super Bowl LV.

If Tom Brady was the hero for Tampa Bay, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was the MVP.

Offense wins games, defense wins championships. Yup. Still.

That will need to be the mantra for the Houston Texans in 2021 under new head coach David Culley and coordinator Lovie Smith. Sunday proved that a good defense - something Houston cannot presently claim to have - will go a long way in the postseason.

It should comes at little surprise how a defense can change the game. Remember the last time the Buccaneers won it all? Rich Gannon was picked off five times on the way to a 48-21 win, with three of those interceptions being returned for touchdowns.

And this year? Against the league's best offense, Bowles' unit tallied 11 pressures. They grabbed three sacks. They caused two turnovers. Best of all? They kept Mahomes out of the end zone all night.

Tyreek Hill? Haltered. Travis Kelce? Covered. Byron Pringle? Protected. All Mahomes could do was zig-zag and make top-10 throws that couldn't stick to face masks.

This isn't the first time a strong defense made a difference. Anyone remember the 1985 Bears? The Broncos in Manning's goodbye outing? The "Legion of Boom'' ring a bell?

Defense does matter. It'll matter more for Houston.

The Texans are coming off their worst defensive season since 2010. The team ranked 30th out of 32 teams during 2020 in average yards allowed (416.8) and was 27th in average points per game with 29.

Take a look back at this team's postseason runs. In the first two years under former boss Bill O'Brien, Houston's unit ranked third and first, respectively, in total yards allowed. In 2018, they finished just outside the top 10 in total yards, but finished top-three against the run.

Even in the early years of the Gary Kubiak era, Houston's elite or near-elite defenses propelled them to their first winning season and postseason berth.

Is that what's missing from this franchise's hoped-for winning recipe?

The Texans will have several obstacles they'll need to climb on the way back to relevance. What will they do with J.J. Watt? Who will they cut to clear their $17.5 million cap debt? Oh, and what can be done to make the Deshaun Watson junk go away?

We're not arguing that there is a priority more critical than salvaging the Watson situation. But right up there in importance? The defense will need to be a storyline of the offseason, too. Taking nothing away from Deshaun and all the wonderful things he did in this 4-12 campaign, but ... Even with Brock Osweiler and Matt Schaub slinging it, Houston made the postseason and won the AFC South title.

Defense wins championships, and Houston needs a makeover in that department. Here's hoping the new regime understands that the remodeling project won't be complete without it.