Pep Hamilton Says Texans Have 'Good Rhythm As An Offense'

In Week 4, the Houston Texans outscored the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-13.

The problem is, they were facing a 21-point deficit prior to doing so.

Despite the slow start, the Texan's offensive coordinator sees growth and better days ahead for his unit.

"I think we saw a point where I felt like we had a good rhythm as an offense," said Pep Hamilton on Thursday. "We were able to hit some big plays and good things were happening. We felt like we had some momentum, but nevertheless, there's no reason that we can't start games that way. Now, just take a lot of pressure off the sideline by putting up points early. Have to do a better job that way."

Indeed, good defense oftentimes starts with a solid offense and scoring points.

But Hamilton's point about his unit doing some positive things is a good one.

And it's backed by a 58-yard pass from quarterback Davis Mills to receiver Nico Collins as well as a 75-yard touchdown run from rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

"We knew he had that breakaway speed," Hamilton said about Pierce. "We recognize that he's a talented young player and the more we find ways to put the ball in his hands, whether it's handing the ball off or finding a way to get it to him in the passing game...We're going to continue to do just that, get him the ball."

With young playmakers emerging, the Texans are looking to get the same production, but more consistently and early in games.

But there's a sense of urgency from those around the team, as the likelihood of Houston earning a wild card playoff spot diminishes with every loss.

Leaving a division title as the primary means of making the postseason tournament sounds off for a team that's started 0-3-1.

However, three AFC South teams entered the week with two losses, opening the door to opportunity for Houston, if they can get things moving in the right direction this weekend.

