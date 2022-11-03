Texans vs. Eagles Prime Time Preview: 'It Starts Up Front'

The Houston Texans host the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Thursday night from NRG Stadium. In a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, the Texans are looking to shock the world and hand the Eagles their first loss on a short week of preparation.

The Texans fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a 17-10 loss in which the run defense struggled mightily to slow Derrick Henry. Henry became the fourth running back in seven games to reach over 100 yards in rushing against the Texans... A trend Houston hopes to halt on Thursday.

Houston is also coming off of its worst offensive performance of the season, totaling 161 yards. The Texans only converted 2-of-14 third downs and found little success in the running game. Coach Lovie Smith voiced his frustrations with the offensive line, which gave up three sacks.

"It starts up front," Smith said. "When you get dominated up front on both sides of the football, it's hard to get any game plan going. Offensively for us, if they're in our backfield every time, you can't run, you can't pass the football. We're dominated up front, can't run our pass in those situations."

The Eagles remained perfect in Week 8 with a 35-13 throttling of the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the most dynamic duos in the league, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown connected six times for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

A loss to the Eagles would drop the Texans to the bottom of the standings with the 1-6 Detroit Lions.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-5-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)

ODDS: The Texans are 13-point underdogs to the Eagles.

GAME TIME: Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. CT



LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV/RADIO: Prime Video, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Smith on the Eagles' rebuild that led to their current success:

"We would like to be heading in that direction. I think it is good to look at history a little bit on things that have happened in our league and how things we would all like for it to happen right away. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer, but you stay the course and try and improve."

