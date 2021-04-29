Texans Pick 2 Receivers In Latest NFL Mock Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft less than one day away, we take a look at Pro Football Focus' latest seven-round mock draft picks for the Houston Texans.

We're hours away from the 2021 NFL Draft, and while the Houston Texans won't (As it stands) be involved until the third round, there are still eight selections to predict and critique. Pro Football Focus released a seven-round mock draft this week, which sees the Texans going defense-heavy.

67 - Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois

With former Illinois head coach Lovie Smith now the Texans' assistant head coach, it would come as no surprise to see the coach recommending a former player. The 6'2" 305-pound offensive lineman spent his college career at left guard and center. Given Houston's uncertainty moving forward at both positions, Green could give them immediate depth and a potential replacement to start in the future.

109 - Patrick Johnson, OLB, Tulane

If the past few months are anything to go by, general manager Nick Caserio loves linebackers with 12 currently on the roster. At 6'2" and 255, he got a strong review from SI's NFL Draft Bible who had the following to say about him: "The Green Waves’ career sack leader offers an intriguing blend of effort, quickness, speed and power." Houston edge-rushing was lackluster in 2020, to say the least, and despite their recent additions, they need competition for depth at the position.

147 - Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

Houston may have three former Pro Bowl running backs on the roster, but all three are out of contract after this season and all still need to prove they deserve to be on this roster. Herbert measures in at just 5'9" 205-pounds, he too was positively reviewed by the Draft Bible: "With outstanding vision, patience, physicality and burst, Herbert should be a lead ball-carrier before too long."

158 - Kary Vincent Jr., DB, LSU

What he lacks in height he makes up for in agility and power. As a former LSU sprinter, it goes without saying he has the speed and athleticism to keep up with receivers. The Texans desperately need defensive backs, and the 5'9"189-pound Houston native could give that defense the depth it has lacked in recent years at both corner and safety.

195 - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Well, the Texans just let go of a linebacker called Dylan (Cole), why not bring in another to replace him? In all seriousness, Moses jumps off the screen with his aggressive tackling and blitzing ability. The 6'2" 235-pound Alabama team captain was a tackling machine his last two seasons, hitting 80+ combined during both 2018 and 2020. Per the Draft Bible, Moses was viewed as a possible first-round pick before his ACL tear during training camp in 2019. Can the Texans ever have enough linebackers?

203 - Antonio Nunn, WR, Buffalo

The first small-school prospect on this list, Nunn was named All-MAC second team in 2020 after leading the team in receiving yards with 584 on 37 receptions. Nunn was described by the Draft Bible as "an explosive athlete who runs very clean and technical routes" who can play both inside and out.

212 - Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

Easily one of the best names in this year's draft, Lenoir is another depth option for the Texans. At 5'11" 203-pounds Lenoir finished his Oregon career with 27 defended passes and 6 interceptions through 47 appearances. Named a Coaches and AP Pac-12 All-Conference second-teamer in 2020, Draft Bible had the following to say about Lenoir: "A very smooth athlete who thrives in press man coverage and has excellent ball skills, Lenoir needs to be better in recognizing route combinations in front of him in zone coverage."

233 - Tre Walker, WR, San Jose State

Another roll of the dice at wide receiver with Walker. A 5'11" 175-pound receiver is both impressive as a deep threat but also agile enough to gain yardage after the catch on shorter plays. Walker finished the 2020 season with 45 receptions for 627 yards, being named second-team All-Mountain West.

