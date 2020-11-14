SI.com
Texans Place David Johnson and Dylan Cole On IR

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans have placed running back David Johnson on injured reserve. The former Arizona Cardinals All-Pro moved to Houston via the DeAndre Hopkins trade earlier this year and has started every game this season to date.

The 28-year old has rushed for 408 yards and four total touchdowns this season, but will now be out for at least three weeks after suffering a concussion last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This news came amidst a flurry of other roster moves by the franchise on Saturday, as they continue their preparations for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium where they face the Cleveland Browns.

As a result of this news, the Texans will be far more reliant than usual on running back Duke Johnson, and possibly backups such as Buddy Howell and C.J. Prosise.

Elsewhere, there were other moves announced on Saturday.

Also heading to injured reserve is linebacker Dylan Cole, who had been struggling with a back injury this week, has not played since Week 7 due to close contact with fellow linebacker Jacob Martin who tested positive for Covid-19. Cole has been hampered by injuries ever since joining the Texans as an undrafted free agent back in 2017.

In corresponding moves, the Texans have signed running back Prosise from the practice squad, and elevated linebacker Nate Hall from the practice squad as a Covid-19 replacement.

Safety A.J. Moore has also been activated from injured reserve, while offensive lineman Greg Mancz and defensive tackle Corey Liuget have been classed as standard elevations from the practice squad.

This weekend the team will also be without defensive end Charles Omenihu as he battles a hamstring injury sustained last week, offensive guard Senio Kelemete who suffered a concussion in Jacksonville, and newly acquired third-string quarterback Josh McCown who did not travel with the team to Cleveland.

Expect to see plenty of second-year left guard Max Scharping this week in the wake of Kelemete's injury after he was activated from the reserve/Covid-19 list earlier this week.

What remains of the Texans squad will face the Browns at noon CT on Sunday, as they look for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

