Houston Texans coach Romeo Crennel went "full Yogi Berra'' this week in describing his intended mood going into Sunday's NFL Week 9 game at Jacksonville.

"If you have a plan, and have planned, then you can follow your plan,'' Crennel said. "All right?''

All right - except for all the things that have been all wrong for the Texans ... until, that is, they get to play the Jaguars.

Deshaun Watson tossed touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards to lead his Texans to a 27-25 victory in which distractions were assertively shoved to the side by Crennel's bunch. on Sunday for their sixth straight win in the series.

Yes, Jacksonville is just 1-7 and yes, both of Houston's wins have victimized the Jags. But ...

A disciplinary absence of the team's best DB? That could've been a distraction.

A coming trade of icon J.J. Watt? That could've been a distraction.

The COVID-19-related strip-down of the defense? That could've been a distraction.

But Crennel said this week that he wouldn't "run around like a chicken with his head cut off'' because of the emotional impact that might have on his guys. Romeo's instincts were right. His steady hand allowed the Texans to survive a crazy-fun start by Jags rookie QB Jake Luton, who but for a threat-ending 2-point conversion pass failure might've created a different outcome.

But the best QB on the field - and maybe the best player on the field - was Watson. He threw for 281 yards and the two scores, getting big help from Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller.

'I'm glad to be able to continue to play with Will,'' said Watson, aware that Fuller's name was kicked around in trade talks, the QB adding that there "would've been hell'' had Fuller been shipped away.

Houston lost running back David Johnson to a concussion but gained Watt's 100th sack of his career. That's typical of the ups and downs the Texans have experienced - OK, more downs than ups - but a win despite it all speaks to the value of Crennel as the replacement for the desposed Bill O'Brien, who used emotion rather than calm to motivate.

As Crennel said leading up to the game: “Sometimes things just come up out of the blue and then how you handle those things I think impacts your team. So, if I’m running around like a chicken with my head cut off then my players will notice that. But if I show them some stability then they feel better about that.''