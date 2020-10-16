Since his appointment as interim head coach of the Houston Texans, Romeo Crennel has been steadfast in his belief in focusing on the fundamentals and on loving the game. Just over one week, and one win later, this attitude to the game seems to be rubbing off on the players.

"There’s a lot of people in his situation that probably wouldn’t have coached this year because of everything that’s going on in the world," said defensive end J.J. Watt on Wednesday. "Just with risk factors and everything at play, there’s a lot of coaches that would probably say, ‘Ah, maybe I should sit this one out.’

But RAC (Crennel) loves the game so much and he wants to be around the game."

For a coach of his age, Crennel brings a remarkable amount of energy to the field. After five Super Bowl wins and half a century coaching, his enthusiasm and passion for the game remains unaltered, something to which the players clearly respond.

"That’s part of what makes RAC such a great coach, is he really knows how to get the energy out of the guys," safety Justin Reid said in Wednesday's press conference. "That’s part of his mantra that really makes everyone want to go out and play really hard for him."

The Texans had been inconsistent and, at times, sloppy in the four games prior to the firing of then-head coach Bill O'Brien. This being the case, it comes as no surprise that Crennel's enthusiasm and focus on the fundamentals is paying off, as seen with their first victory of the season against the Jaguars last week.

"We’re just looking for a win one at a time," said Watt. "That’s all we’re looking for. I think that’s what part of what Romeo has brought, which is good. He doesn’t have us looking past this week. He doesn’t have us looking, ‘What do we have to do?’ He has us looking at today. He has us looking at, 'How can we get better today? What can we focus on?

"Fundamentals, technique. How can we get better today to try and get one win this weekend? That’s all we need to focus on because that’s all we can control."

If recent press conferences with players are anything to go by, Crennel has had a big impact on the Texans players. They have seemed more enthusiastic, open, and excited. On the field last week, in a Week 5 victory over the Jaguars, while not perfect, it was by far the most well-rounded performance of the season to date.

In a season where everything is changing seemingly day to day, having a coach who can focus your mind in on one snap at a time, doing your job correctly, and putting your blinders on to just enjoy yourself in the meantime seems a wise fit.

READ MORE: 'Disruptive' Clowney Gets First Crack at Texans

READ MORE: Texans Crennel on 1 Titans Weapon Who's 'Killed Us'

"I love Romeo," said Watt. "I’ve said it before, I don’t think anybody’s ever left a conversation with Romeo without a smile on his face. He’s a happy guy. He’s a fun guy. He’s the 'youngest head coach (at age 73)' to ever win an NFL game, which is pretty incredible."

Crennel may not be the long-term answer to lead the Houston Texans, but amidst the daily turmoil of this strange year, he's proving to be the coach they need to get them back on track.