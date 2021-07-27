Texans Players Recruiting Cardinals Star Chandler Jones

Two Houston Texans have taken to social media to try and lure want away Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones to H-Town.

The Houston Texans are no strangers to dealing with the Arizona Cardinals in recent years, and perhaps the two could rekindle their relationship by sending another veteran Houston's way.

Defensive end Chandler Jones has reportedly requested a trade as he is unhappy with his current contract. And current Texans David Johnson and Lonnie Johnson are already doing their best to convince him that Houston's the place to be...

A two-time first-team All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl winner, and 2017 NFL sacks leader, the veteran has an impressive resume, to say the least.

It would be somewhat ironic that Texans legend J.J. Watt leaves Houston to join the Cardinals, only to be replaced by Jones. From the Texans' point of view, this would hardly be a bad swap. Let's not forget, Jones may have had spent most of 2020 on injured reserve, but he recorded 19 sacks in 2019.

And the prospect of Shaq Lawson lining up opposite Chandler Jones in Houston's front four? Yes, please.

Something else to keep in mind (besides the likely first-round cost): Jones was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by... now Texans general manager and then New England Patriots top aide Nick Caserio.

Perhaps with a little persuasion from the Johnsons and Caserio, the Texans could replace one All-Pro defensive end with another.

