Houston Texans Playing It Safe, Laremy Tunsil Key Inactive Versus the Titans

The Houston Texans are playing it safe with their eyes on the playoffs in their final game of the regular season against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans have key players inactive against the Titans.

Texans Inactive vs the Titans

WR Will Fuller V

WR Kenny Stills

OT Laremy Tunsil

OLB Jacob Martin

DT D.J. Reader

CB Bradley Roby

ILB Benardrick McKinney

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here