Houston Texans Playing It Safe, Laremy Tunsil Key Inactive Versus the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are playing it safe with their eyes on the playoffs in their final game of the regular season against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans have key players inactive against the Titans. 

Texans Inactive vs the Titans

  • WR Will Fuller V
  • WR Kenny Stills
  • OT Laremy Tunsil
  • OLB Jacob Martin
  • DT D.J. Reader
  • CB Bradley Roby
  • ILB Benardrick McKinney

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

Whitney Mercilus Inks Four-Year Deal to Stay With Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans keep outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus from reaching free agency and lock him up with a four-year deal.

Bill O'Brien Makes the Right Call For The Texans Heading Into the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien makes the right decision playing it safe with his roster in the final regular-season game of 2019 with little to gain heading into the playoffs.

The Rundown: Texans Whitney Mercilus Remains Part of the Foundation

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans opted to keep Whitney Mercilus on the roster for the foreseeable future and we take closer look at the reasons why they made they move.

Texans Whitney Mercilus "Couldn't Imagine Wearing Another Uniform"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus excited about returning to the organization that drafted him to continue his NFL career.

Houston Texans to Sign Offensive Tackle Elijah Nkansah from The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will sign offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah off of the practice squad of their regular-season finale on Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, and Five Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Season Finale

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have ruled wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson questionable going into the season finale.

Report: Texans Sign Punter Bryan Anger to a Three-Year Extension

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Texans Need Kenny Stills More Than Ever Entering the Playoff Run

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans dealing with an injury to Will Fuller, the need for Kenny Stills to be a big part of the offense entering the postseason is bigger than ever.

Texans Tashaun Gipson Ready To Spoil The Titans Playoff Opportunity

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans' Tashaun Gipson wants an eleventh win on the season and end the post-season dreams for the Tennessee Titans.