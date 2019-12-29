Houston Texans Playing It Safe, Laremy Tunsil Key Inactive Versus the Titans
The Houston Texans are playing it safe with their eyes on the playoffs in their final game of the regular season against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans have key players inactive against the Titans.
Texans Inactive vs the Titans
- WR Will Fuller V
- WR Kenny Stills
- OT Laremy Tunsil
- OLB Jacob Martin
- DT D.J. Reader
- CB Bradley Roby
- ILB Benardrick McKinney
