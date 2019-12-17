State of The Texans
Houston Texans Playoff Clinching Scenarios Entering Week 16

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are on the doorstep of making the playoffs for the second straight season and their fourth appearance the past five seasons under head coach Bill O'Brien.

The Texans hold their fate in their own hands and can clinch their fourth AFC title during the O'Brien Era with a win over the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday.

Houston Texans Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

Houston clinches AFC South division with:

1) HOU win OR

2) HOU tie + TEN tie OR

3) TEN loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:

1) HOU tie + PIT tie OR

2) PIT loss

