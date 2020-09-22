SI.com
Texans Power Rankings: 'Best 0-2 Team in NFL'?

Anthony R Wood

As sure as the sun will rise, the Houston Texans - so far - will fall in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings. This comes after their second straight loss of the 2020 season, this time falling prey to the Baltimore Ravens 33-16.

Head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien's team sat 17th after their Week 1 loss to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, but have since been unable to halt their slide as they drop to 22nd.

Probably the best 0-2 team in football. Bill O’Brien has talent on the sidelines calling plays and talent on the field, but has not been able to put it together just yet - Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated.

That may be so. But the Texans now sit below all three of their AFC South divisional rivals with the Tennessee Titans sitting pretty at 12th, Jacksonville Jaguars at 18, and Indianapolis Colts at 19. 

READ MORE: Texans Week 2: The Good, The Bad, And The Very Ugly

READ MORE: 'What, Me Worry?' (Yes, If You're 0-2 Texans)

Houston's defense of the divisional crown has gotten off to a disappointing start. The offense, led by Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, has struggled to find their rhythm under newly appointed play-caller Tim Kelly, while first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit did make progress between Weeks 1 and 2 but still has work to do.

Their tough schedule isn't set to get any easier with a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers next up. Kelly's offense will have to take their game up a notch if they are to pull off an upset at Heinz Field with the Steelers' defense playing lights out so far this season.

And if Houston can do that? Maybe the Texans can move up a notch in next week's SI Power Rankings.

