Houston Texans Could Poach Breakout WR From Hated Rival
The Houston Texans will find themselves in need of wide receiver help this offseason, as Stefon Diggs is hitting free agency and Tank Dell will likely miss all of 2025 due to a horrific knee injury.
There is a chance that the Texans re-sign Diggs, but even if they do, they will probably still need another option for C.J. Stroud, especially considering that Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL himself.
The problem is that Houston has very limited cap room, so it won't be able to make any significant splashes in free agency.
The Texans will have to settle for mid-tier receivers with potential, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has identified a potential target for them: Tennessee Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Westbrook-Ikhine is coming off of a breakout 2024 campaign in which he caught 32 passes for 497 yards and nine touchdowns. Keep in mind that the 27-year-old had not logged a single catch until mid-October, so all of those numbers came after Week 5.
The Indiana University product is certainly not a No. 1 receiver, but he is an obvious red zone target thanks to his 6-foot-2, 211-pound frame and would serve as a great complement to Nico Collins.
It's also important to note that Westbrook-Ikhine achieved those numbers with an absolutely awful quarterback situation in Tennessee, so perhaps he would see an uptick in production playing with Stroud.
The Texans may not have a whole lot of options outside of some creative trades, so rolling with a receiver like Westbrook-Ikhine may be the way to go.