Houston Texans Power Rankings: Down Results, Up Draft

The Houston Texans ended their season with a hard-fought 28-25 loss to the playoff-bound Tennessee Titans in a game which quarterback Davis Mills showed his moxie.

The rookie finished the game with more than 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, continuing his upward trend and making a case to enter the 2022 season as the Texans’ starting quarterback.

Around the NFL, the final week in the regular season proved to be another exciting dose of football with two fortunate teams - the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers - earning a first-round bye by virtue of finishing as No. 1 in their respective conferences.

Where do the Houston Texans stack up in Sports Illustrated's Postseason Power Rankings? After Sunday's defeat, Houston finishes the season with the No. 30 spot.

The Texans were expected to be the worst team in the NFL, but they fought hard for David Culley and competed (in a bunch of games, at least) with Davis Mills.

The bad news, coach David Culley's first season in charge culminated in a 4-13 record putting Culley in hot-seat conversations.

"As of right now, I feel like I will be coaching this team next year," Culley said following the final game. "I'm looking forward to being the head coach of this team next year."

The good news is the final defeat improved the Texans' 2022 NFL draft position. There are plenty of position groups for Houston to consider with the No. 3 overall selection. A possible scenario is bolstering the Texans' pass rush. Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux (+115 odds to go No.1 overall) and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson lead the pack of draftable edge rushers in 2022.

Plenty of questions surround Houston this offseason; including the futures of Culley and the pending trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson. As the franchise decides where to go and what to do next, Houston hopes next season is a winning one.