Texans Practice Squad Plans: Two Tight Ends And A QB

After successful tryouts, the Houston Texans have signed two tight ends to their practice squad. ... and are working on bringing back QB Alex McGough as well.

The practice squad tight ends are Pharaoh Brown and Troy Fumagalli, both signed on Saturday.

Former Broncos prospect Fumagalli was a fifth-round pick by Denver back in 2018, spending his rookie season in the injured reserve list. The 25-year-old comes with a combination of offensive and special-teams experience with 11 NFL appearances and 256 snaps to his name. Last season, the former Wisconsin Badgers standout caught six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

According to an article by Aric DiLalla of the Broncos on September 1, Fumagalli "underwent a procedure Monday and is expected to be fine," as he had been struggling with an abdomen-related medical issue.

"[It will] probably be a week or so before he's back, but when he's back, he's 100 percent," said Denver head coach Vic Fangio. "There's no lingering effects."

This may have been the case, but clearly the franchise wasn't willing to wait any longer to get the most out of their former draftee. The possibility of being placed on the Texans' IR should give him time to continue his recovery while getting used to the system. The team isn't in any need for a contributing tight end at this time, so the pressure for him to perform out of the gate shouldn't get in his way.

Brown entered the league in 2017 after going undrafted out of Oregon, spending his rookie year with the Oakland Raiders before spending the following two seasons in Cleveland with the Browns. To date, Brown has made 11 NFL appearances recording two receptions for 27 yards.

The 6-6 Brown, 26, is an unexpected signing (first reported by Aaron Wilson) and given his size is likely a backup plan should veteran tight end Darren Fells go down, given their similar physical traits.

Texans fans of course have some familiarly with McGough, the 6-3 Florida International product who spent time both as the third QB and on the practice squad last year. Coach Bill O'Brien hinted at his return a few days ago, saying of the “We certainly are looking at the quarterback market and what’s out there. Alex is definitely on that list. We’ve had a great experience with Alex. Really hardworking guy.''