SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Practice Squad Plans: Two Tight Ends And A QB

Anthony R Wood

After successful tryouts, the Houston Texans have signed two tight ends to their practice squad. ... and are working on bringing back QB Alex McGough as well.

The practice squad tight ends are Pharaoh Brown and Troy Fumagalli, both signed on Saturday. 

Former Broncos prospect Fumagalli was a fifth-round pick by Denver back in 2018, spending his rookie season in the injured reserve list. The 25-year-old comes with a combination of offensive and special-teams experience with 11 NFL appearances and 256 snaps to his name. Last season, the former Wisconsin Badgers standout caught six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. 

According to an article by Aric DiLalla of the Broncos on September 1, Fumagalli "underwent a procedure Monday and is expected to be fine," as he had been struggling with an abdomen-related medical issue.

"[It will] probably be a week or so before he's back, but when he's back, he's 100 percent," said Denver head coach Vic Fangio. "There's no lingering effects."

This may have been the case, but clearly the franchise wasn't willing to wait any longer to get the most out of their former draftee. The possibility of being placed on the Texans' IR should give him time to continue his recovery while getting used to the system. The team isn't in any need for a contributing tight end at this time, so the pressure for him to perform out of the gate shouldn't get in his way.

Brown entered the league in 2017 after going undrafted out of Oregon, spending his rookie year with the Oakland Raiders before spending the following two seasons in Cleveland with the Browns. To date, Brown has made 11 NFL appearances recording two receptions for 27 yards.

The 6-6 Brown, 26, is an unexpected signing (first reported by Aaron Wilson) and given his size is likely a backup plan should veteran tight end Darren Fells go down, given their similar physical traits.

Texans fans of course have some familiarly with McGough, the 6-3 Florida International product who spent time both as the third QB and on the practice squad last year. Coach Bill O'Brien hinted at his return a few days ago, saying of the “We certainly are looking at the quarterback market and what’s out there. Alex is definitely on that list. We’ve had a great experience with Alex. Really hardworking guy.''

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Watt Addresses Kansas City Booing During 'Unity' Moment

Houston Texans Leader J.J. Watt Classily Addresses Kansas City Fans Booing During NFL 'Unity' Moment

Mike Fisher

rtbeck017

Texans Injury Update: RB Duke Johnson Status

Houston Texans Injury Update: RB Duke Johnson Status As David Johnson Readies For Bigger Load

Mike Fisher

Texans & AFC South Question: 'Who Is That Guy?'

The Houston Texans & AFC South Are In The Process Of Answering A Question: 'Who Is That Guy?'

Mike Fisher

Did 'Grateful' DeAndre Hopkins Take Shot At Texans?

Did 'Grateful' DeAndre Hopkins Take Shot At His Former Houston Texans Team?

Mike Fisher

Chiefs 34, Texans 20: Analyzing The Good And Not So Good

The Houston Texans opened the 2020 season falling 34-20 to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But was it as bad as it seems? The Good - And Not So Good

Anthony R Wood

AlTruckee

Fireworks & Fog: Texans Defense Again Befuddled In Chiefs 34-20 Win

In A Fog: The Houston Texans Open The 2020 NFL Season With A Defense Again Being Befuddled By The Champion Chiefs' 34-20 Winning Fireworks

Mike Fisher

Chiefs Run Over Texans In Season Opener 34-20

The Texans Opened There Season Against A Buzzsaw On Thursday Night, Falling To The Defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs In Blowout Fashion.

Matt Galatzan

Texans At Chiefs: Brandin Cooks Status - Active/Inactive List

Houston Texans At Kansas City Chiefs: WR Brandin Cooks Status And The NFL Official Thursday Night Active/Inactive List

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Update: 'Optimism' On Brandin Cooks Vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans Injury News: With 'Optimism,' Brandin Cooks Will Try To Give It A Go Ahead Of NFL-Opening Meeting At Chiefs

Mike Fisher

Texans At Chiefs GAMEDAY: NFL-Opening Revenge Would Be Sweet

Bill O'Brien's Houston Texans head to the Kansas City Chiefs as underdogs to open the 2020 NFL season. Can they pull off an upset tonight at Arrowhead? GAMEDAY is here!

Anthony R Wood