Houston Texans Predicted to Bag Unheralded Star WR
The Houston Texans definitely need to get C.J. Stroud some help this offseason, as he may end up short on weapons heading into 2025.
The Texans don't have a whole lot of cap room to sign players in free agency, so they may have to rely on the NFL Draft to fill some holes.
Houston will likely prioritize offensive line assistance more than anything else, but there is also no doubt that the Texans should look to come away with a wide receiver or two.
Pro Football Network has dropped its latest seven-round mock draft, and it is projecting Houston to land a big-time sleeper wide out in the fourth round: TCU Horned Frogs star Jack Bech.
Bech has suddenly become a popular name for the Texans, especially after his performance in the Senior Bowl. Our own Dylan Feltovich mentioned Bech as a potential fit in a recent piece.
The 22-year-old hauled in 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns this past season, one season after logging just 12 catches in his first season with TCU.
Bech actually began his collegiate career at LSU and spent two years there before transferring to the Horned Frogs ahead of the 2023 campaign.
The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher has been rocketing up draft boards and could end up being a Day 2 pick in Apri, so Houston may not even get the chance to nab him in Round 4.
However, if Bech is on the board when the Texans pick at that spot, they may want to seriously consider drafting him, if not making a move for him a bit earlier.